State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Senator Vincent Hughes, and Safe2Say Something Director Brittney Kline met with Upper Dublin High School students to discuss school safety issues and the Safe2Say Something program.
Safe2Say Something is a youth violence prevention program run by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General. The program teaches youth and adults how to recognize the warning signs and signals, especially within social media, from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others and to “say something” before it is too late.
Upper Dublin schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Yanni commented that “Upper Dublin is pleased to welcome Attorney General Shapiro, Senator Hughes, and Ms. Kline to collaborate on this important topic with our students. Our students -- and students across the Commonwealth -- are always willing to share their thoughts and suggestions to improve school safety and keeping their peers safe. We thank these officials for giving their time to hear our kids.”
According to Attorney General Shapiro, Safe2Say Something has received over 28,000 safety tips across the Commonwealth since its inception during the 2018-2019 school year.
For more information about Safe2Say Something, visit https://www.safe2saypa.org.