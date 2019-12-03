Whitemarsh Township is planning to close Stenton Avenue between Flourtown Road and Joshua Road in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County beginning Wednesday, December 11, for roadway and drainage construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Weather permitting, the 24/7 closure will be in place through Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
During the closure, Stenton Avenue motorists will use Flourtown Road and Joshua Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.
Whitemarsh Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
