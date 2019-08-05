At the request of Rep. Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery), the Upper Dublin Public Library has been awarded a $1 million grant by the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
“This funding will be a major help in transforming the site into an ambitious learning center by covering half the project’s $2 million cost,” Stephens said.
The Upper Dublin Public Library and Innovation Center, located at 520 Virginia Drive, is currently a vacant two-story office building that was built in 1987 as upscale headquarters for a pharmaceutical company.
It contains many special features that are suited for a library, including a 300-seat auditorium, a cafe on the first floor, a two-story entry lobby. and a "Great Hall" with naturally lighting on the second floor.
“This money is dedicated to remaking this facility into a center the entire community will use,” Stephens said. “This will go a long way in supporting the library's mission.”
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.