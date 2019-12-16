Snoopy, Max and Beethoven are indelible Christmas beloveds, but this season it’s as if the Grinch has plotted a shenanigans dimming merriment and making trouble for dog owners and their pets. The Pennsylvania Agriculture Department’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, in fact, has warned those looking to purchase new or renewal licenses: Careful where you step; don’t get bitten.
Fraudulent websites are tricking those seeking a new state license, authorities say, and fake licenses are being sold while search engines are being paid to make it all appear legit.
“The best way to ensure that you’re completing an official transaction is to start on licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov,” said Agriculture Secretary Russel Reding. “The Department of Agriculture works with Pennsylvania‘s county treasurers for the sale of dog licenses.”
The state recently identified this site as the bad dog: www.padoglicense.online.
“It’s selling fake PA dog licenses and even paying search engines to appear at the top of the search results pages for common terms like “Pennsylvania dog licenses’ or ‘Renew PA dog license,’ “ warned the agriculture head.
I’m not certain Snoopy dancing on his doghouse or Max aiding town villagers would stop such unlawful digital behavior, but Montgomery County officials have given a treat and released “some tips to help customers ensure that they are on an official website:”
• Rather than use a search engine to find a website for the purchase of a dog license, go to “licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.”
• When in doubt, call your county treasurer’s office. “Each county has a different process,” authorities said, “While most offer an online option for purchase of licenses, some do not and require a paper form to be dropped off or mailed.”
• If concerned about a third-party website, contact the state Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555. For more information on Pennsylvania dog laws, visit agriculture.pa.gov.
Speaking of dogs, the family Bichon whose name titled this column for several years has decided to “stay” out of the headlines for a time. But, according to Brady, this just in for voters this presidential election season: “Careful where you step; don’t get bitten.”