To commemorate the 20th anniversary of a pro wrestling event organized and performed by Upper Dublin High School students and alumni at the old Fort Washington Expo Center, Josh Shernoff, event organizer, and now the host of “So Says Shernoff” on Fite TV, reunited with members of the Teenage Wrestling Foundation to film a retrospective of the October 9, 1999 event, “Beyond The Grave.”
Shernoff, UD Class of 2001, played the role of the league’s champion, “Superstar” Rocky Styles, and now hosts a popular satirical wrestling news show and is the official correspondent for “Starrcast,” a quarterly professional wrestling fan convention streamed internationally on Fite TV. He sat down with Noah Sokoloff, UD Class of 2000, who played Shernoff’s rival, Big Papa, and now is the regional sales manager for Copper & Kings American Brandy Company, and Calvin Tan, UD Class of 1999, who played the villainous Heatwave, and is now Digital Communications Director at Independence Blue Cross, a professional magician, and producer for Shernoff’s various projects on Fite TV.
In this retrospective, the three discuss the planning and execution of “Beyond The Grave,” alongside never-before-seen footage from the day of the event. The video will be available after Sept. 27 on Youtube.com/SoSaysShernoff and will premiere on Fite TV on the 20th anniversary of “Beyond The Grave,” October 9, 2019.
Josh Shernoff can be found on social media at @sosayshernoff.