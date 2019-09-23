Upper Dublin Township has received a 2019 Greenways, Trails and Recreation Grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority of the state Department of Community & Economic Development.
Upper Dublin Township was 1 of about 100 organizations in Pennsylvania that received funding and 1 of only 4 in Montgomery County, according to an announcement of the grant by the township.
The $120,000 grant will be used towards the phase 1 conversion of a township-owned golf course (Twining Valley/Upper Dublin Golf Course) into a public park/preserve with the construction of 5 miles of multi-purpose trails on the property and expansion of the existing parking lot. The trails will create access, provide recreation and establish a key infrastructure element that connects the two bisected parcels that make up the property, the announcement stated.
This project is a unique opportunity for Upper Dublin to increase its accessible public open space by a significant percentage and provide a safe haven for local residents to ride their bikes, run, or walk on a comprehensive trail network. The township hopes to begin work in the summer of 2020, the announcement stated.
The Greenways, Trails and Recreation program is intended for projects which involve development, rehabilitation and improvements to public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails and river conservation.
With the award of this grant, the total grant funding secured for the phase 1 conversion of the property is $320,000. The township had previously received $200,000 from the Montgomery County Commissioners as part of the Montco 2040: A Shared Vision grant program. Upper Dublin Township is still awaiting notice on one other grant application.
Upper Dublin provides more than 600 acres of publicly-owned open space land for community use. There are 45 public parks and open space sites.