The Upper Dublin High School Theatre Department fall show is "Boeing Boeing," by Marc Camoletti, translated by Beverly Cross and Francis Evanes, and directed by Nicole Gerenyi. This hilarious show will be performed in the Upper Dublin High School Performing Arts Center Black Box debuting on Wednesday, November 13th at 7 pm, with additional shows on the 14th, 15th, and 16th at 7 pm, and a matinée at 2 pm on Saturday, the 16th. Tickets are now on sale at https://udhstheatre.ticketleap.com/boeing/. General admission is $12.
About the Show: Boeing Boeing is a French farce that has been translated into English. Bernard played by Benjamin Brown is an everyday man in Paris, looking for love. Lucky for him, he found it! Three times! And they are all flight attendants! He lives with his maid, Berthe, and his three fiancées -- Gloria played by Courtney Varallo, Gabriella (Hana Yolacan), and Gretchen (Bailey Rifkin). He is organized and keeps his time-tables straight so that none of his belles are in the same place at once. However, unforeseen circumstances turn his timetables upside down, and utter chaos ensues. This catastrophe just happens to coincide with a visit from his old friend, Robert, and he then gets wrapped up in helping Bernard through some major turbulence. They’re on a direct flight heading towards trouble.
Brown said, “I really enjoy Boeing Boeing because of how rapid and witty the whole show is. You have a lot of fast paced comedic situations with frantic back and forth between different characters with plenty of slapstick to boot. There’s hardly a dull moment for the entirety of the play.” Zoe Halperin who plays the maid, Berthe, added, “One of my favorite things about working on this play is that there has not been a single rehearsal where we haven't laughed. The script and Mrs. Gerenyi's blocking are absolutely hilarious and definitely not to be missed!”
“I think it’s really really funny, it keeps you on your toes the whole time, and it’s lots of laughs," said stage manager Julia Boas.
The UDHS Theatre Department has been involved with the theatre community and producing shows since 1955. After last year’s production of Grease, the department has returned with another array of shows to perform, including Roger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Alice in Wonderland -- the children’s show. They will also be performing a one act at the Pennsylvania Thespians Conference called Graceland and Asleep on the Wind. In 2015, Nicole Gerenyi joined the cardinal family, and deemed the group the Upper Dublin Theatre Department. Each year, the UDHS Theatre Department stages 3 shows: a play in the fall, a musical in the winter, and a children’s production in the spring. For more information, please contact Nicole Gerenyi at ngerenyi@udsd.org.
The flight crew helping Boeing Boeing take off includes Katie Horton, student credits, and the cast: Courtney Varallo, Benjamin Brown, Zoe Halperin, Brady Lincavage, Hana Yolacan, Bailey Rifkin and understudies Allison Courtenay and Jordan Singer. Stage manager is Julia Boas assisted by Steph Wallack and James Grossman; Lianna Long, lights; Sarah Joseph, sound; Leah Stein, master carpenter; Hannah Workman, scenic charge; Lizzy O’Connell, props; Katie Horton, assistant props; Elyse Gonzales, wardrobe manager; and Samantha Burns, assistant wardrobe manager.