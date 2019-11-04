The final event of the Upper Dublin Township Tricentennial celebration year was a fall fest of music, food trucks and games Sunday, Nov. 3, at the township building parking lot. The event put together by the township and school district concluded with a fireworks display.
Upper Dublin Township Tricentennial concludes with Fall Fest
