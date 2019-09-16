Upper Dublin Township's Tricentennial celebration continued Saturday with the Tricentennial Parade and AutuFest. Upper Dublin Township was formally incorporated as a Township in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1719. In celebration of this historic milestone, the Upper Dublin Township Tricentennial Committee staged events to celebrate, culminating with Saturday's parade and show of antique cars.
Upper Dublin Tricentennial
Parade, Autofest celebrate 300 years
Upper Dublin Tricentennial: Celebrating 300 years with parade and Autofest
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Souderton couple frustrated in attempts to get handicapped parking space to help grandson in wheelchair get on school bus
- Souderton Area School District cyber attack was ransomware
- Jenkintown student earns national music honor
- Souderton Area School District hit by cyber attack
- Pennridge area police briefs for week of Sept. 15
- Police News
- Police News
- Police news August 28, 2019
- 'Road rage' has Upper Dublin man facing jail time
- Pollice News
Images
Videos
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16