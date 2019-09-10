Wissahickon High School announced the Alumni Hall of Fame inductees for 2019: Thomas W. Boehning ’83; Nancy O. Carter ’70; Dominique Earland ’13; Donald M. Hooton, Jr. ’99; Timothy D. Johnson ’05; Kara Raiguel ’90.
They will be honored during a ceremony on Friday, October 18, 2019 beginning at 5:30 p.m at Wissahickon High School. Family, friends and classmates of the alumni are invited to attend the induction ceremony and may RSVP at wsdweb.org.
These alumni demonstrate outstanding personal and professional post-graduate achievements and uphold the tradition of Wissahickon excellence in the school community and beyond, according to a press release from the school district. They are:
Thomas W. Boehning – Class of 1983: Tom Boehning is the Chief Executive Office of Optum360. He has more than 25 years of experience in the health care payer and provider communities within the healthcare industry. Boehning and his family support numerous charitable foundations both regionally and nationally.
Nancy O. Carter – Class of 1970: Nancy O’Neal Carter is a former Federal employee with 37 years of professional experience in the areas of global health, international trade and environmental management. She is the founding member of the Executive Women and State, a professional organization that promotes interests and careers of women professionals at the U.S. Department of State.
Dominique Earland – Class of 2013: Dominique has leveraged her interest in science and her desire to help others to become a socially engaged scientific researcher. During her graduate school tenure at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, she serves as a mentor who works with inner city children in the CURE Scholars Program to spark their interest in science. She will begin a MD, PHD program at the University of Minnesota in August 2019.
Donald M. Hooton, Jr. – Class of 1999: Donald Hooton serves as the President of the Taylor Hooton Foundation. He and his team speak nationally to spread awareness about the dangers of using anabolic steroids and other appearance and performance enhancing substances among teenagers and young adults.
Timothy D. Johnson – Class of 2005: Tim Johnson is the Director of Baseball Instruction at the Ambler Sports Academy. Following graduation in 2005, he was drafted in the seventh round by the Houston Astros where he played three seasons in the minor leagues with the team. Later, he continued his professional baseball career with the Camden Riversharks and Bridgeport Bluefish. In addition to his role at the Ambler Sports Academy, he volunteers his time to coach the Wissahickon Baseball Team.
Kara Raiguel – Class of 1990: Kara Raiguel is the Chief Executive Officer of General Reinsurance Group, a part of Berkshire Hathaway. In a male-dominated industry, she has been a thought leader and role model in the insurance and reinsurance industry for more than 15 years