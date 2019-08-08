AMBLER – Summer is a time for sun, swimming and, at the Wissahickon Valley Public Library, reading and science! This year’s Summer Reading Program received a $4,000 donation from Ambler Savings Bank to fund programming such as “Mad Science” events and the Franklin Institute at the Ambler and Blue Bell libraries.
“Libraries have become so much more than a destination for books,” said Roger Zacharia, President and CEO of Ambler Savings Bank. “The Wissahickon Valley Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is just one more way the Library has become a cultural and community center, helping to guide the next generation of leaders into the future.”
The Summer Reading Program this summer was themed “A Universe of Stories” and featured events for all ages and interests, including Summer Reading parties, movie nights, and science-activity days. The program runs through August 15.
“The Wissahickon Valley Public was thrilled to receive a $4,000 donation from Ambler Savings Bank,” said Anne Frank, Library Director at the Wissahickon Valley Public Library. “They provided the funding for 17 Science, Engineering, Math and Technology programs for kids this summer. And children loved them.”
Ambler Savings Bank is a mutually organized community bank headquartered in Ambler, and has locations in Fairview Village, Limerick, and Bally as well as several continuing care retirement facilities.