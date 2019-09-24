Nancy Lewis Shell’s art work “My Hero” is now featured at Imperfect Gallery, 5539 Germantown Ave.
The Looking for Justice, Beauty and Love art exhibition is open from Sept 14-Oct.12. Shell's work is being shown along with 114 other artists. Her "My Hero" (Man with the Iguana)” is a portrait of Germantown doctor Dr. Michael McCoy, who treated her more than 10 years ago when she was in a bus accident. Dr. McCoy then was with Germantown Medical Associates.
Shell told Dr. McCoy about her desire to become an artist. Dr McCoy gave her a donation to buy art supplies and start her first artist studio. She went on to become an emerging, minority, elder, female and disabled artist. She is a Leeway Foundation Transformation and Art in Change award winner. Her work Le Jardin de L’amour de ma Granmere was published in Philadelphia Stories, summer 2019 edition. In 2017, her work Le Jardin De L’amour De Ma Granmere won finalist status in the Let's Connect Mural Arts Contest and hung at the Barnes Foundation. She was Fleisher Art Memorial, Adult Student award-winning artist She won first place for works on paper, 2017 Cosmic Protection Goddesses and 2018 honorable mention for her works Samileah’s Dream.
Shell will present Art Heals at Moore College of Art 2nd International Conference on Art Education and Disabilities October 3-5. She will talk about her art and disability journey and how making art healed her emotionally.
Shell will be featured in Art Against Racism in Princeton, New Jersey, at the Bayard Rustin Center, Sept. 20-30th. In November, her work will be at the 15th Anniversary of Philadelphia Stories at Cheltenham Art Center.
In 2012, Shell also created the Freedom Quilt Project, a 50-quilt project (an ongoing quilt like the AIDS) in Germantown, where people wrote their thoughts on freedom on 5-inch fabric muslin squares that were sewn into a quilt. The quilt celebrating 150 years after the passing of the Thirteenth Amendment outlawing slavery in the United States was displayed in Germantown at the Juneteenth Celebration 2012 at the Johnson House Historic Site.