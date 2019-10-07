LOWER SALFORD — Almac Group, the global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, is proud to announce the organization’s participation in MFG Day 2019.
Almac hosted more than 30 students and educators from North Montco Technical Career Center’s Mechatronics class on October 4 as part of an effort to highlight modern manufacturing — a vibrant and growing industry that offers diverse career opportunities in all sectors. The event showcased the organization’s contract manufacturing business based at the company’s US headquarters in Lower Salford which currently employs over 1,300 people. Three interactive tours were provided for the North Montco students enabling them to see, first hand, Almac’s operations, production environments, and unique facility components and technologies.
MFG Day is an annual series of events held in communities across the country, and is supported by thousands of manufacturers who open their doors to students, teachers, parents and community members for tours and interactive sessions. The goal is to change perceptions of manufacturing and highlight the high-tech and innovative companies that are solving tomorrow’s challenges today.
"North Montco Technical Career Center is pleased to participate in National MFG Day 2019 with Almac," said Gina Pardovich, Administrative Director, North Montco Technical Career Center. “North Montco has a long history of training students for the manufacturing industry. The students who participated in this event are able to benefit from innovative technology in the training environment enabling them to become skilled technicians ready to enter the workforce, or, preparing them for post-secondary education as engineers.”
“The MFG Day initiative allows manufacturing companies, like ours, to showcase to students what manufacturing looks like, and the impact a manufacturing-related career can have on a diverse number of industries,” said Rich Moore, US Director of Human Resources, Almac Group. “We are proud to highlight the innovative work we are doing here in Souderton to advance human health and hope our event inspires the next generation of workforce talent.”
First held in 2012, MFG Day is now organized by The Manufacturing Institute—the education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers. The kick-off events around the country and month-long initiative gives manufacturers the opportunity to address the skills gaps they face, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole. Learn more about MFG Day and the significant impact this event has across the nation here.
About Almac Group:
The Almac Group is an established contract development and manufacturing organization that provides an extensive range of integrated services to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally. The services range from R&D, biomarker discovery development and commercialization, API manufacture, formulation development, clinical trial supply, IRT (IVRS/IWRS) through to commercial-scale manufacture.
The international company is a privately owned organization that has grown organically over the past five decades now employing over 5,000 highly skilled personnel across 17 facilities including Europe, the US and Asia.