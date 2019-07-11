Art
Keystone State Decorative Painters: Meet 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month (except May and December) at Perkasie Fire Company, Fifth and Arch streets, Perkasie. Information: 215-258-2269.
Community Events
North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp: Enrollment is now open for the North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club summer camp enrollment. From 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, children ages 6 to 12 can spend their summer days playing gym games, doing arts and crafts, taking swimming trips to the Whites Road Pool and more. Cost: $110 per week per child. For more information, call 215-855-7791 or stop into the Boys & Girls Club’s Lansdale location at 16 Susquehanna Ave., Lansdale.
West Rockhill Historical Society Program — Pennsylvania Historic Recovery Services: The West Rockhill Historical Society will present a program on Pennsylvania Historic Recovery Services Monday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. at the West Rockhill Township Building, 1028 Ridge Road, Sellersville. Bill Beers will be the speaker. Using metal detectors, group does archaeological digs. It will exhibit findings from a site in Nashville.
West Rockhill Historical Society Program — Gen. Henry Slocum: The West Rockhill Historical Society will present a program on Gen. Henry Slocum Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the West Rockhill Township Building, 1028 Ridge Road, Sellersville. Speaker Dave Bonham will discuss Slocum, an unsung hero of the Battle of Gettysburg.
West Rockhill Historical Society Program — Engraved: The West Rockhill Historical Society will present the program Engraved: Meaning Behind 19th Century Tombstones Carvings Monday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. at the West Rockhill Township Building, 1028 Ridge Road, Sellersville. Speaker Tammy Schane will present pictures of tombstones from Almont Church.
West Rockhill Historical Society Program — Men and Regiments: The West Rockhill Historical Society will present the program Men and Regiments Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. at the West Rockhill Township Building, 1028 Ridge Road, Sellersville. Speaker Herb Kaufman will talk about local men from Bucks County who fought in the Civil War.
West Rockhill Historical Society Program — Members Christmas Party: The West Rockhill Historical Society will hold its Members Christmas Party Monday, Dec. 9.
Concerts: The Silverdale Recreation Association presents free concerts at Al Reese Park — 100 West Park Ave., Silverdale — on Sundays from 4-6 p.m. On June 2, the Quakertown Band will perform marching band favorites; the rain date is June 9. July 14, Sting Chronicity will cover Sting's music; rain date July 21. On Aug. 4, Rust, a Neil Young tribute band, will perform; the rain date is Aug. 11.
Concert: By the a cappela group, "Break From Blue Collar," will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 2871 Barndt Rd at the corner of Sumneytown Pike, Harleysville. This quartet mixes fresh interpretations of barbershop classics with the exciting sounds of rock & roll. Performers Zach Bailey, Benjamin Hallowell, Tyler Hart and Shaun Ressler have appeared throughout the area and have also performed the National Anthem for the Philadelphia Phillies, Hershey Bears, Pittsburgh Pirates and the New Jersey Devils. A freewill offering will be received and a dessert reception will follow. For more information, call 215-234-8020 or visit www.churchoftheholyspirit.net.
Sauerkraut Workshop: The Mennonite Heritage Center, 565 Yoder Road, Harleysville, announces a Sauerkraut Workshop scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sheila Rhodes, owner of Small Batch Kitchen, will teach participants the process of making sauerkraut in their home kitchens. Learn how to prep your own quart jar of cabbage to ferment into kraut. The class will discuss the fermenting process, food preservation safety issues, herb and spices that can be added to your kraut, and everything you’ll need to know about turning cabbage into sauerkraut. Preregistration is required as the class size is limited. The cost of the workshop is $75 (includes materials). To register, go to www.mhep.org, email info@mhep.org or call 215-256-3020. No refunds are given unless a workshop is canceled for insufficient enrollment.
Tours: The newest addition to the Arbour Square campus, The Hillside, is now open and ready for seniors to move in! Every Saturday and Sunday, The Hillside will be having an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are also tours available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Hillside independent living apartments are part of Arbour Square’s beautiful 22-acre senior living campus. The Hillside offers residents the comfort and convenience of apartment living with the luxuries of an all-inclusive resort. For more information or to schedule a tour and to learn how you can secure your affordable all-inclusive luxury apartment, call 267-933-6477.
Fundraiser: A & N Family Restaurant, 321 S. Main St., Sellersville, will donate 10 percent of your meal price to the Sellersville Fire Department 4 to 10 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Information and coupons: www.sellersvillefd.com.
Free meal: Trinity United Church of Christ, 101 S. Main St., Telford, provides a free meal along with activities involving non-competitive fun games for families with children beginning at 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
Bingo: The Presentation of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1564 Allentown Road, Towamencin, holds Bingo every Wednesday. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Admission is $6. Information: 215-362-9599 or 215-368-3993.
Bingo: The Tylersport Volunteer Fire Company sponsors Bingo every Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. with a $1,000 jackpot every week. Information: 215-453-9666.
Bingo: Bingo games are held 7 p.m. each Thursday at Sellersville Fire Department, 2 N. Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m., with food available from the kitchen beginning at 5:30 p.m. Information: 215-257-4028.
Samuel Pierce branch of the Bucks County Free Library. Information: 491 Arthur Ave., Perkasie.
Center for Aquatic Sciences’ Animal Champions: Find out when world record holder, author, and modern-day performing strongman, Eric Moss, puts his strength to the test against steel, chains, and more in a show that you have to experience live to truly believe. This event takes place on July 20 at 1 p.m. at the Sellersville Theater and July 24 at 3:30 p.m. at Menlo Park Pavilion.
Lehigh Valley Zoo: The Lehigh Valley Zoo will host an interactive and educational live animal presentation at the Menlo Park Pavilion on July 31 at 3:30 p.m. See the amazing animals up close while learning about them from skilled educators.
Prismatic Magic Lasermania Light Show: See pure laser fun set to positively-themed, pop/rock music at the Sellersville Theater on Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.
BADGE SQUAD activities: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays (6/29, 7/13, and 7/27). Drop in for our Badge Squad activities and earn one of the 6 limited-edition Summer Quest badges. See the online schedule.
Baby Storytime: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., Fridays 7/5 & 7/19 @ 10:30 a.m. With baby on your lap, share books, music, action rhymes and fingerplays. Best for ages birth to 2.
Toddler Storytime: Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Get on your feet and make noise with your child by singing songs, dance, rhyming, clapping and sharing stories. Best for ages 1½ to 3.
Preschool Storytime: Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Explore fun books and participate in rhymes, early literacy activities, songs and movement. Best for ages 3 to 6.
Parachute Storytime: Mondays at 11:30 a.m. Develop your child’s love of reading with books and rhymes, songs, dance, and movement with a parachute. All ages welcome.
Family Storytime: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Perkasie Farmers’ Martket at 10 and 11 a.m. Saturdays, July 6, July 20 and Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m. Wednesdays and Friday, July 5 & July 19 at 11:30 a.m. Develop your child’s love of reading with books and rhymes, songs, dance and more for 30 minutes. Get on your feet, and have fun with your child. All ages welcome.
Sensory Storytime: Mondays at 11:30 a.m. These storytimes are 30-minute interactive sessions ideal for children on the autism spectrum, with sensory processing issues,or who feel overwhelmed by noises or crowds. After storytime, join the library for 30 minutes of monitored social play including toys aimed at improving fine & gross motor skills. Registration is required as sessions are limited to 10 children and their families. Limited to pre-school-aged children. Register at calendar.buckslib.org
Pajama Storytime: Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Develop your child’s love of reading with books and rhymes, songs, dance and more. All ages welcome.
Check out all BCFL branch events at: http://calendar.buckslib.org/
Southampton Free Library
Summer Story Hour: Children will sing songs, listen to stories, and play with educational toys. Ms. Heather will share her favorite new books (all available for checkout), and children will make their own art from recycled paper. All ages welcome and this is a walk-in program. This event takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 13 and 20 and Friday, Aug. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 10:30 a.m.
What’s Cooking at the Library: Smoothies!: This edition of What's Cooking @ the Library is dedicated entirely to refreshing blended treats. Cool off this August with a whole new collection of healthy plant-based recipes that are sure to satisfy you. Great for a busy morning's breakfast or a relaxing summertime snack. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org. This event will take place on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m.
Music and Motion: Ages birth and up are invited to sing, dance, and move with Ms. Nancy, a professional music teacher experienced in parent-child music programs. This is a walk-in program until full. This event will take place on Aug. 5 and 26 at 10:30 a.m.
Adult Coding Club: Come learn how to code websites, apps, games, and more through self-paced, self-guided fun projects. Increase your technical knowledge and job skills! Participants may bring their own laptops if they wish to work independently. The library will provide laptops for shared use. Basic computer knowledge required. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org. This event will take place July 15 through Aug. 19, Mondays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Read to Olivia: Bring your favorite book or borrow one of ours and read to a new four-legged friend. These programs are all ages and walk-in. This event will take place on Aug. 16 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Teen Board Games: Play fun games with your friends at the library and enjoy snacks. This will take place Aug. 6, 13 and 20 at 4 p.m.
Coding Club: In teams learn how to make websites, video games, and apps. It’s informal, fun, and very interactive. Come have fun, make friends, and build cool stuff! No coding experience required. Please register each participant individually at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org. This event will take place Wednesdays, Aug. 7 and 14, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Genealogy Workshop: Susan Koelble, a professional genealogist will lead a workshop on genealogical research and assist you with your own research on Aug. 7 at 10:30 am. Workshop is held the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by phone at (215) 322-1415.
Read to Lucy the Bulldog: Bring your favorite book or borrow one of ours and read to a new four-legged friend on Aug. 7 from 4:30 to 5 p.m. These programs are all ages and walk-in.
Weekend Walks Pennypack Trail: Return to a familiar ground and enjoy the cool, shady walk along the Pennypack Creek on Aug. 10. Meet either at the library at 8:30 a.m. to caravan to the trailhead or meet at the trailhead at 9:00 a.m. at 1750 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
Marshmellow Challenge: You will be paired up with your peers and given a marshmallow challenge and a few supplies. How tall of a tower can you build out of marshmallows and spaghetti? Can you beat the top CEO’s and complete the challenge? Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org. This trip will take place on Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.
Peep Tasting and Bad Art: Teens are invited to sample a variety of Peep flavors on Aug. 10 at 2:30 p.m. Try to guess the flavor and rate them. Afterwards, using Peeps and other craft supplies make your own bad art! The last fifteen minutes of the program we will host a bad art showcase for family and friends. Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Cruise Into Kindergarten: Children entering kindergarten in the fall are welcome to attend a special program to help prepare them for school on Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. First half hour is on their own, second ½ hour is with a guardian. Please register each child participating individually on our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org
Tea with the BBC: Come watch episodes of Doctor Blake Mysteries while enjoying tea and scones. Join us every 2nd Wednesday of the month for tea, treats and a BBC television mystery! Please register online at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or by phone at (215) 322-1415. Space is limited.
Color Your Way to Serenity: Color your way to serenity at our Adult Coloring program on the 3rd Thursday of August at 1 p.m. Come and meet your new best friend while you enjoy tea and treats.
Story Tails Reading Program with the Women’s Animal Center: Come help socialize a friendly, adoptable shelter animal by reading to them! While waiting for your turn to read, explore the library and make treats for the shelter animals! This is a walk-in program and takes place on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
Party Like It’s 1969: Woodstock: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. Special guest speaker Robert Hazzon will open the event speaking about his experience at the original Woodstock fifty years ago. Following the presentation, we will be showing the documentary Woodstock (rated R) in its entirety, which records many of the original concert’s celebrated performances. Feel free to stop in anytime to catch a few songs, or make a marathon of it. This event will also feature a Tie-dye Station, where we invite you to tie-dye a pair of socks. (Socks will be provided.) Please register on our online calendar at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org.
Pub Trivia at Moss Mill Brewing Co.: Join us at Moss Mill Brewing Company for a drink and trivia on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Show off your general trivia knowledge. No special themed knowledge required. All ages are welcome!
12th Annual Fall Festival & Open House: Enjoy local artisans, antique vendors, demonstrations of blacksmithing, musical entertainment, farm animals, baked goods, and explore historical sites at The Historical Society of Hilltown Township's open house on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can also bid on items donated by local businesses at the large Silent Auction. It will be held at c1800s Strassburger Farmstead, NRHP. 407 Keystone Dr. & Bethlehem Pk. in Sellersville. For more information, call 267-614-9174.
19th Century Monuments and the Stories of the People Under Them: Join Tammy Schane as she highlights over two dozen unique monuments found in cemetery travels, which tell a story through sculpture about the life of the deceased and the loss felt by those left behind. This event will take place on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hilltown Township Building. 13 W. Creamery Rd. & Rt. 152 in Silverdale. For more information, call 267-614-9174.
Gobble! The History and Lore of Thanksgiving: Join Folklorist Dr. Darcy Fair to explore historical facts, fictions, traditions, foodways, home decorations, family time, religious observances surrounding Thanksgiving. This event will be held at the c1800s Strassburger Farmstead, NRHP 407 Keystone Dr. & Bethlehem Pk. in Sellersville. For more information, call 267-614-9174.
Family Fun Day: The Market is looking for vendors for Family Fun Day. The event features games, music, raffles, Touch a Truck, prizes and more. Vendors would need to provide a child friendly activity, such as sand art or sell merchandise that appeals to kids of all ages. The event is Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. tp 3 p.m. Please contact Sara at 215-536-4115 or email sara@quakertownfarmersmkt.com to reserve a spot. Tables are $10.00 or 10x10 Spots are available for $20.00.
Free July Line Dance For Beginners: Perky Promenaders Dance Club will be hosting a free line dance class for beginners on July 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church at 1020 S. Valley Forge Road in Lansdale. Singles welcome, or bring a partner, family or friends. Casual dress; no experience needed. For more information, call 610-584-3744 or visit news@perkyprom.org or www.perkyprom.org.
Adopt-A-Sheep: Bucks County 4-H Sheep Club has an Adopt-A-Sheep program for kids who want to learn more about sheep but do not have the accommodations (barn and pasture) on their own property. This program allows sheep to be adopted from an existing Bucks County 4-H Sheep Club member. The sheep remain on the hosting farm, but the child making the adoption is expected to make regular visits to the farm to learn how to take care of and show sheep. Sheep Club meets the third Sunday of each month. Information: 215-345-3283.
Pioneer Clubs: Silverdale Brethren in Christ Church, 165 W. Main St. (Route 113), Silverdale, holds Pioneer Clubs 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The program, for children ages four through 12th grade, is an opportunity to learn about right and wrong in a fun and loving environment through skill-building activities in drama, home improvement, first aid, outdoor cooking, woodworking, and many other things. The clubs award badges for achievements. Information: 215-257-4272.
Children’s Club: A Children’s Club from 4 years old to fifth grade will be held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8 p.m at the Zion Mennonite Church, 149 Cherry Lane, Souderton. This is a great time for Bible stories, singing, games and snacks. No registration is required. Information: 215-723-3592.
Girls’ Friendly Society: The Girls’ Friendly Society, an organization for girls ages five and up, is meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Sumneytown Pike at Barndt Road, Upper Salford. Activities include Christian worship, crafts, community service projects, study and recreational activities. Information: 215-234-8020.
Story hours: The Indian Valley Public Library has Bedtime Story Hours every Wednesday at 7 p.m. for stories, songs and finger plays.
Children of the American Revolution: Girls and Boys from first to 12th grade are invited to join a chapter of the Children of the American Revolution. C.A.R. provides opportunities for a child to develop a love of, and a respect for, our country. The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution, founded in 1895, is the oldest patriotic organization for youths in our county. Membership is open to all children who are descendants of patriots of the American Revolution. Let your child see history come alive through the eyes of their Revolutionary War Ancestor. Monthly meetings and activities are being planned for all ages. For more information please contact Stephanie at SSeely00@comcast.net or Linn at DAR_news@verizon.net.
Health
Free Blood Pressure Check: Know your numbers! Stop by for a free check of your blood pressure the second Wednesday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the lobby at the Indian Valley Family YMCA, 890 Maple Ave., Harleysville.
Blood pressure checks: Blood Pressure Checks will be held the first Monday of every month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Generations of Indian Valley, 259 N. Second St., Souderton. It will be first come, first serve.
Blood pressure clinics: Blood Pressure Clinics, provided by North Penn VNA, are as follows: Encore Experiences at Harleysville, first Wednesday of every month, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Harleysville Rite Aide, first Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2 p.m.; The Peak Center, Lansdale, second Tuesday of every month, 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and Neshaminy Falls, North Wales, third Thursday of every month, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Information: 215-855-6191, 215-855-8296 ext. 117 or visit www.npvna.org/screenings.htm.
Glucose testing: Free Glucose Testing will be held the first Thursday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Generations of Indian Valley, 259 N. Second St., Souderton. To schedule an appointment, call 215-723-5841.
Nutrition program: WIC is a health and nutrition program for pregnant and breastfeeding women and for children. Eligible families will receive help in buying infant formula, milk, eggs, fruit juice and other basics. Information: 215-536-6500.
History
Mennonite history: Mennonite Heritage Center, 565 Yoder Road, Harleysville, has a 300-Year History of Mennonite Life depicted through video, exhibits, artifacts and fraktur. Archives are available for genealogical study. The gift shop and museum are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information: visit www.mhep.org.
Meetings
The Red Hattitude Gals of Perkasie: An official chapter of the Red Hat Society is open to new qualifying members 50 or younger for fun and friendship. Information: 215-257-4343 or e.malloy48@comcast.net.
The Riders in the Storm chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association: Meets the fourth Saturday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at O’Grady’s Restaurant on Route 113 in Hilltown. Breakfast and fellowship are followed by a ride, weather permitting. Information: http://cmaner5.org/PA/RIDERSINTHESTORM/default.aspx or 215-942-4810.
Winding Road Rider: A chapter of Women on Wheels meets and rides the third Saturday of the month year-round. Meeting time is 9:30 a.m. at Plumsteadville Grange, 5901 Easton Rd., Plumsteadville. Information: 215-443-7236, www.windingroadbikers.com or info@windingroadriders.com.
Socrates Café: A hour-and-a-half informal conversations about philosophical perspectives meets the first Sunday of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Indian Valley Public Library, 100 E. Church Ave., Telford. Topics emerge from the interests of the participants. Information: 215-723-9109.
BNI Harleysville Networking Group: Meets every Tuesday at Henning’s, Harleysville, from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Visitors are welcome. Information: Kurt Kaufhold at 215-720-8322. Web: www.harleysvillenetworkinggroup.com.
Indian Valley Kiwanis Club: Meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at noon at The Naceville Hotel, County Line and Ridge Road, West Rockhill. The meeting includes a luncheon, a speaker and socializing. Everyone is welcome. Information: 215-723-0565.
Harleysville Rotary Club: Meets Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at Henning’s Market on Sumneytown Pike. Information: 215-256-6933.
Souderton Lions Club: Meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Henning’s Market at 290 Main St., Harleysville, PA 19438. For more information, call 215-723-9865.
The Indian Valley Christian Writers Fellowship: Meets the first and third Saturdays of the month at 10 a.m. at the Indian Valley Public Library, and is looking for new members. Information: 215-453-0415 or 215-723-4575.
Toastmasters: Do you have a fear of public speaking? Blue Bell Toastmasters Club can help. We meet from 7 to 9 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Marriott Courtyard, located on Route 202, directly across from the Montgomeryville Mall. Learn how to improve communication and leadership skills in a friendly and supportive environment. Guests are welcome. Admission fee: $5. For more info, visit www.bbtoast.org.
The LeTip Chapter of Gwynedd: Meets every Tuesday at 7:16 a.m. We meet at the Clubhouse Too Diner at the corner of Sumneytown Pike & Church Road in Lansdale. LeTip is a professional business lead exchange network. Please call and join us for a meeting. Call 215-779-0723
LeTip of Lansdale: A professional networking organization with the purpose of exchanging business leads. Attend one of our breakfast meetings to learn how LeTip will benefit your business. LeTip of Lansdale meets every Thursday from 7:01 to 8:31 a.m. at Franconi’s Restaurant, 1200 Welsh Road in North Wales. Please contact Elena Sickles at 610-222-4205 for more information about our chapter.
The Greater North Penn Regional Collaborative Board of Directors: Public meetings held the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the North Penn Visiting Nurse Association, 51 Medical Campus Drive, Lansdale. For more information, call Kathleen Fitzgerald at 215-855-8296.
The Firefighters Auxiliary of the Colmar Volunteer Fire Company: Interested participants can live in any town. Meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month at 8 p.m. at the firehall, 2700 Walnut Street, ColMarch For more information, call Carol at 215-361-9620.
The Lansdale Chapter of the American Association of University Women: Meets the third Tuesday of each month from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the North Penn High School District Educational Service Center, Church Road and Hancock Street, Lansdale. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call 215-368-9665 or visit http://aauwlansdale.org.
PRO-ACT: A volunteer-based, grassroots organization that works to reduce the stigma of drug/alcohol addiction and to ensure the availability of treatment options, hosts informational sessions. Information: 1-800-221-6333.
Parenting
MOMS Club: The MOMS Club of Perkasie (Moms Offering Moms Support) is reaching out to moms who are home during the day in the Pennridge area. Activities include monthly meetings, playgroups, MOMS Night Out, weekly activities and service projects. Information: Denise at deesarge00@hotmail.com.
Parenting group: The program, My Toddler and Me, is an opportunity for parents and other caregivers of 2- and 3-year-olds to get out of the house and meet others. Each Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. come for story, craft and fun time together at Zion Mennonite Church, 149 Cherry Lane, Souderton. Information: 215-723-3592 or visit www.zionmennonite.org.
North Penn Nursing Mothers: A free support and education group for nursing women meets the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, and the second Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Harleysville YMCA in Harleysville. Information: 215-513-1753 or visit www.geocities.com/northpennnm.
Car seat safety check: Keystone Motors and the Montgomery County Department of Health will hold a Free Car Seat Safety Check the fourth Thursday of each month at 685 Bethlehem Pike in Montgomeryville. Information: 610-278-5117 ext. 5119.
Seniors
Pennridge Community Center health classes: Aerobics classes are held 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Cost: $3 per class for members; $6 for non-members. T’ai chi fitness and health classes, for people of all ages, are held 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays and 10 to 11 a.m. . Evening classes are 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Cost: Members: $30 for eight week session (walk-ins $5 per class); non-members: $55 for eight week session ($10 per class walk-in). Zumba classes are held 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. The dance aerobics combines Latin rhythms with easy-to-follow steps. Cost: Members: $30 for eight week session (walk-in $5 per class); non-members: $55 ($10 per class walk-in). Sessions are open to the public. Check in at the receptionist desk. Pennridge Community Center is located at routes 113 and 152 in Silverdale. Information: manager.pcsc@verizon.net, snugglebaby@comcast.net or 215-453-7027.
Encore Experiences in Harleysville: 312 Alumni Ave., Harleysville will offer the following programs. For more information, visit www.encoreexperiences.org or call 215-256-6900.
Diabetic shoe fitting: First Wednesday of each month; by appointment. Diabetics on Medicare may receive one pair of shoes and inserts per year. Your first visit includes an evaluation and foot measurement. When scheduling appointment, please verify insurance coverage. Bring your Medicare and supplemental insurance cards to appointment as well as the name and phone number of your primary care physician.
Help Yourself to Healthy Living: Second Thursday of each month at 12:30 p.m. Provided by Abington Health, a support group for anyone managing chronic health conditions. Prior registration is appreciated for preparation purposes.
Health Checks: First Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Provided by Abington Health, blood pressure and weight checks. Jane is here to answer any questions you may have.
Ballroom Dancing: Experienced: Thursdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Beginner: Thursdays 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Learn the Fox Trot, Cha Cha, Jitterbug and Waltz. Cost: $4.
Line Dancing: Thursdays 10:15 a.m. Cost: $2.
Stretch and Tone: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 9:45 a.m. Cost: $2.
Tai Chi: Mondays and Wednesdays 10:45 a.m. Cost: $3.
Walkaerobics: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 9 a.m. Cost: $2.
Zumba Gold: Tuesdays 1:30 p.m. Cost: $2. Generations of Indian Valley: 259 N. Second St., Souderton. Flexercise Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m. $1 per session; Low and Go Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. $1 per session; Sit/Stretch/Flex Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. $1 per session; Step Interval Wednesdays at 9 a.m. $1 per session; Tai Chi Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. $3 per session; Hatha Yoga Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. $3 per session; Balanced Moves Wednesdays at 1 p.m. $1 per session; and Balletone Wednesdays at 4 p.m. $3 per session. Information: 215-723-5841 or visit www.generationsofiv.org.
Creative writing group: Meets at Generations of Indian Valley the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 1 p.m. Information: 215-723-5841.
Memoir group: The Memoirs Group of Generations of Indian Valley meets each Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 259 N. Second St., Souderton. Information: 215-723-5669.
Tai Chi for Seniors: Enhance your balance and strength with some tai chi exercises at Arbour Square with free tai chi classes every Friday at 10 a.m. at Arbour Square, 695 Main St. Harleysville Tai chi is an exercise that was originally developed for self-defense. It has since evolved into a form of exercise, used for stress reduction, balance and strength through gentle, flowing movements. Daryl Bryant, from Ho’s Academy of Tai Chi and Kung Fu, will lead this free, weekly tai chi class to help seniors remain healthy. This event is free and open to the public; however, RSVPs are appreciated. RSVP by calling 215-513-4250.
Art Class for Seniors: Enhance your artistic abilities with free art classes every second and fourth Friday of each month at 1 p.m. at Arbour Square, 691 Main St. Seniors, pick up a new hobby or enhance an existing one when you join the residents at Arbour Square for a Watercolor 101 class. This event is free and open to the public; however, RSVPs are appreciated. RSVP by calling 215-513-4250.
The PEAK Center: 606 E. Main St., Suite C, Lansdale, will offer the following programs. For more information, visit www.peakcenter.org or call 215-362-7432.
Glucose Testing: Quarterly (call for next date) from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. No charge. Offered by Bayada Nurses. Fasting is not required, but if you have breakfast, it is best to limit your sugar intake.
Abington Community Health Screenings: Second Tuesday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. No charge. Offered by Abington Health Services. See the nurse to discuss health concerns and have your blood pressure checked.
Fit for the Future I: Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m. Fit for the Future II: Tuesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cost: $4. Taught by Kim Zimmerman. Formerly named Healthy Steps in Motion, this program has a new name, but is the same great class! Routines include stretching, walking, flexibility & strength training. Join us to exercise with this friendly group.
Fitness Center: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. PEAK participants can use the fitness center room! If you are interested, you must be evaluated to use it by Kim Zimmerman. A PEAK Center employee will be on hand if you need anything. See Sandi at the Welcome Desk to set up time to be evaluated.
Line Dancing: Beginner: Thursdays from 12:30 to 1 p.m.; Experienced: Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. Cost: $4 Instructed by John Long. John Long teaches all: from beginner to advanced, even those with multiple left feet! Beginner class participants are welcome to stay for experienced class at no additional charge.
Semi-Personal Trainer: Call or visit the Welcome Desk for appointment. Cost: $10 per individual participant. Kim Zimmerman offers one-hour-long semi-personal training sessions for up to three participants at a time. Sign up today for the individual attention you deserve.
Stretch the Pain Away: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 4 p.m. Stiff joints and achy muscles make getting through the day difficult – especially if that discomfort is compounded with neck and back pain. Keeping your neck and back flexible may help alleviate some of the pain that has been plaguing your life. The best way to limber up your muscles, tendons and ligaments is to stretch, but only if the stretches are performed correctly and consistently. Join this peer led group to stretch that pain away!
Growing Stronger: Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Fee: $40 per six-week session. Call for next session date. Weight bearing exercise and low-impact strength training.
Tap Dancing: Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cost: $4. This class is energetic and fast moving. Join John Long and our PEAK Tappers. Beginners are welcome to come the first half hour, stay to observe the “pros” or just jump in.
Total Body Toning: Wednesdays 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Peer-led program designed to increase flexibility and strength while reducing the fear of losing balance. Through the use of bands and leg weights, the exercises are modified to match your individual needs and abilities.
Wii Bowling: First and third Wednesdays of the month at 10 a.m. Experience the health and social benefits of this fun program. Standing or seated, no heavy ball or strange shoes.
Zumba Chair: Wednesdays from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. Cost: $4. If you love Latin and Middle Eastern sounds, but the motion seems too risky, Zumba CHAIR is the exercise class for you.
Zumba Gold: Mondays from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. Cost: $4. Enjoy this aerobic exercise class conducted to the sounds of the Caribbean with a bit of the Mediterranean thrown in. Take it at your own pace.
Tai Chi: Tuesdays from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Cost: $4. Tai Chi movements reinforce balance, coordination, flexibility, muscle relaxation, body awareness & mental concentration.
Yoga: Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Cost: $4. Instructed by Terri Kuenzer. Tough to get up and down? PEAK’s Yoga teacher is so FLEXIBLE, she can teach you to do Yoga from a chair. Seated, standing or lying down, you’ll love it.
Support
Family Education Program on Addiction: First three Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. at The Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, 16 Irish Meetinghouse Road, Perkasie. Do you have a loved one that abuses drugs or alcohol? Learn about addiction and how to combat it. Attend to understand the disease, impact on families and develop next steps. Call 1-800-221-6333 to register.
Group meetings: Support group meetings at Grand View Hospital, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, include: Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Sundays in the GVH Community Education Center behind the main hospital. Postpartum Support, for those experiencing postpartum depression or adjustment difficulties, is done by consultation. Call 215-453-4594. Information: 215-453-4300.
Bariatric Support Group: Meets 5 to 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at GVH Sellersville Outpatient Center, 915 Lawn Avenue. Nutrition, exercise and behavioral specialists can help you stay on track to achieve the lifestyle changes needed for lasting success following bariatric surgery. You’ll have the added support of fellow bariatric patients just like you. Registration required. Information or to register: gvh.org/classes or 215-453-4300.
Afternoon All Losses: Grand View Health support group open to all who have lost someone special, no matter the time frame. Meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Jerusalem Lutheran Church on Ridge Road in West Rockhill. Information: 215-453-4398.
Women’s Brunch: Grand View Health support group open to women who have lost a spouse and are seeking support in a social setting. Meets 11 a.m. the second Friday of the month at O’Grady’s Restaurant on Route 113 in Hilltown. Information: 215-453-4398.
Breakfast Buddies: Grand View Health support group open to all who have had a loss and are seeking support in a social setting. Meets 9 a.m. the fourth Friday of the month at Franconia Heriage, Allentown Road and Route 113, Franconia. Information: 215-453-4398.
Healing Together: Support group open to all who have lost a loved one, no matter the time frame. Meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the GVH Sellersville Outpatient Center, 915 Lawn Avenue. Information: 215-453-4398.
Still Progressing: For widows and widowers looking for continued support after the second and third years of their loss. Meets 2:30 to 4 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Grand View Hospital, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville (West Rockhill Twp.). Information: 215-453-4398.
Family group: Bedminster Nar-Anon Family Group, a support group for family and friends with loved ones who struggle with addiction, meets 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday at Deep Run West Mennonite Church, 1008 Deep Run Road in Bedminster. Information: Bedminster.naranon@yahoo.com.
Grief support group: Penn Foundation has a Grief Support Groupfor parents who have lost a child to substance abuse. The group meets 6 p.m. Wednesday evenings in the library at Penn Foundation, 807 Lawn Ave. in West Rockhill. Use the Dayspring entrance. The group is free and no registration is required. Directions: www.pennfoundation.org/contact-us. Information: mmckenzie@pennfoundation.org or 267-404-5099.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Group meetings are held 8:30 p.m. Mondays at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Main & Church streets, Sellersville; noon Tuesdays at St. Paul’s UCC, 104 Green St., Sellersville; 8 p.m. Wednesdays at St. Luke’s Red Hill Church, Old Durham Road, Ottsville; 8 p.m. Thursdays at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Route 113 and Quarry Road, Dublin; 8 p.m. Fridays at United Church of Christ, 101 N. Main St., Trumbauersville; 2 p.m. Saturdays at Penn Foundation, 807 Lawn Ave., West Rockhill; and 7 p.m. Sundays in the Grand View Hospital cafeteria, 700 Lawn Ave., second floor, West Rockhill. Do you have a drinking problem? Call the Alcoholics Anonymous answering service at 215-721-3656 or write EPGSA, District 47, P.O. Box 133, Sellersville, PA 18960.
LifeRing Secular Recovery: Helps people struggle with alcohol and/or mood-altering drugs. The program uses peer support and feedback in a secular setting without the use of 12 steps. Meetings are at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays at the Telford community building, 125 S. Hamilton St., Telford. Information: 215-264-1747 or www.liferingpa.com.
Overeaters Anonymous: Support groups meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Penn Foundation, 807 Lawn Ave., West Rockhill. Information on the Monday group: 610-287-6297. Information on the Thursday group: 215-721-6217. An Overeaters Anonymous support group meets at 9 a.m. Saturdays at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Route 313 at Quarry Road, Dublin. Information: 215-538-7746 or 215-345-5885.
Caregiver support group: Family caregiver support group meetings sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter meet: From 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of the month and from 2 to 4 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Rockhill Mennonite Community, 3250 State Rd., West Rockhill. From 7 to 9 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Doylestown Hospital, 595 State St. From 4 to 5 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, 108 S. Main St., Richlandtown. From 3 to 4:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Pine Run Lakeview, 2425 Lower State Rd., Doylestown. Information: 800-272-3900.
Dementia support group: Hidden Meadows on the Ridge hosts a support group for caregivers and family members dealing with dementia and other debilitating conditions 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. Hidden Meadows is at 340 Farmers Lane, Sellersville. Information: 215-257-6701.
Alzheimer’s and dementia support group: Clare Bridge of Dublin, 160 Elephant Road, Dublin, hosts an Alzheimer’s and dementia support group 7 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Barbara Marte of Children of AgingParents (CAPS) is the facilitator. Information or directions: 215-249-1700.
Ecumenical service: A Faith and Light ecumenical service for people with developmental disabilities, their families and friends, is held the second Friday of the month at Perkasie Mennonite Church. Barbara Shisler is leader of the group, known as Circle of Hope. Information: 215-723-9326.
Parkinson’s Support Group: Join Arbour Square for a Parkinson’s Support Group and get the help you need in order to properly care for yourself or a family member. Arbour Square Independent Living of Harleysville invites the public to attend this free Parkinson’s Support Group the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. The Parkinson’s Support Group is free and open to those with Parkinson’s disease or their caregivers. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public; however, seating is limited. RSVP by calling 215-513-4250.
Caregiver Support Group: The Birches at Arbour Square Personal Care & Memory Care will hold a free monthly caregiver support group meeting on the second Monday of each month at 2 p.m. The Birches at Arbour Square offers a support group to family members and caregivers on a monthly basis to provide participants an opportunity to discuss issues related to a family member experiencing natural cognitive and/or physical decline due to aging. Licensed clinical social worker Gary Kozick will facilitate the support group and has extensive experience in working with support groups. His years of clinical practice and administrative experience include working in home care, assisted living, personal care and skilled nursing facilities. He is the sole proprietor of Gary Kozick Elder Care Solutions LLC. The Caregiver Support Group is open to anyone in the community, including families who have residents living on our campus. This event is free and open to the public; however, seating is limited. Please RSVP by calling 215-541-3700.
MS Support Group: S’myelin Faces Multiple Sclerosis Support Group meets the second Wednesday of each month from 6:30 to 8: p.m. at Good Shepherd Outpatient Center, 4036 Bethlehem Pike, Telford, in the Staples shopping center. More info: Soudertongroup.ms@gmail.com.
Support Group: North Penn VNA will offer a Support Group for Chronic Illness the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at Encore Experiences at Harleysville, 312 Alumni Ave. This group is for anyone managing a chronic health condition. There is no charge to attend. Information: 215-256-6900.
Recovery Program: Road to Freedom, a Biblically based 12-step recovery program dealing with life-controlling issues, meets each Monday night from 6:30-9 p.m. at Branch Creek Community Church, Sumneytown Pike, Harleysville. Childcare up to 12 years old is available. Information: 215-256-0100.
Divorce Support Group: DivorceCare, a support group dealing with divorce and separation, meets each Monday night from 6:30-9 p.m. at Branch Creek Community Church, Sumneytown Pike, Harleysville. Childcare up to 12 years old is available. Information: 215-256-0100.
Addiction Support Group: No Steps peer support group meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Telford community building, 125 S. Hamilton Street. The group is for those struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Information: 215-264-1747.
Caregivers Support Group: The North Penn Visiting Nurse Association offers a Caregivers Support Group the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Generations of Indian Valley, 259 N. Second St., Souderton. Information: 215-855-8296.
Grief Support Group: Grief Share, a support group for those mourning the death of a loved one, will be offered Thursdays from 1-2:30 p.m. at Zion Mennonite Church, 149 Cherry Lane, Souderton. Information: 215-723-9111.
Health Support Group: A Help Yourself to Health Support Group will be held the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at Encore Experiences at Harleysville Senior Center, 312 Alumni Ave. There is no charge to attend. Information: 215-256-6900.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Step Study open meetings are 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings at Souderton Mennonite Church, 105 W. Chestnut St., Souderton. The entrance is on Wile Avenue.
Weight loss group: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) has started a new chapter at Sanctuary United Methodist Church, 1346 E. Prospect Ave., North Wales. We meet on Monday evenings with private weigh in’s starting at 6:30 followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. We are a growing chapter and welcome new members. You are welcome to come and sit in on a meeting for free to see if we could be the support group that you are looking for. If you decide to join, annual fees are only $28 and include the TOPS magazine mailed to your home bimonthly. Monthly dues are $4 and most often you are able to earn that back thru our weekly weight loss based contests.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families Support Group: Meets Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Messiah, Route 202, Gwynedd. For more information, call Erin at 610-631-1014. Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter sponsors monthly family caregiver support group meetings at two locations. Pre-registration is not required. Information: 1-800-272-3900.
Dock Woods Community: Meets at 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, third Thursday of the month, 3 to 5 p.m.
North Penn Visiting Nurse Association: Meets at 51 Medical Campus Drive, Board Room, Lansdale, first Thursday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m.
Caregiver support group: A new family caregiver support group will be offered the fourth Tuesday of the month at 2:30 p.m. at Clare Bridge of Montgomery, 1089 Horsham Road. Bereavement Counseling: Professional counseling for individuals, couples, children and families dealing with loss and bereavement. Contact Emily, Vincent, Clinical Director at 610-222-4110, ext. 103.
Griefshare: Bethany Bible Fellowship Church, 75 W. Broad St., Hatfield, will present Griefshare, a free special weekly seminar and support group for people who are grieving the death of someone close to them. If you have lost a spouse, child, family member or friend, you have probably found that there are not many people who understand the deep hurt you feel. This group is sponsored by people who understand what you are experiencing and want to offer you comfort and encouragement during this difficult time. GriefShare is a nondenominational group and features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics.
Gilda’s Club Delaware Valley: The organization’s mission is to provide a meeting place where people with cancer and their families and friends can join others to build social and emotional support as a supplement to medical care. Free of charge and nonprofit, Gilda’s Club offers support and networking groups, lectures, workshops and social events in a comfortable, home-like setting. Gilda’s Club Delaware Valley is located in Warminster at 200 Kirk Road. Their phone number is 215-441-3290 or visit on the internet at www.gildasclubdelval.org.
Infertility counseling: Home Town Counseling is now offering group therapy for couples and individuals affected by infertility. The group will meet two Wednesdays a month from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in Hatfield. For more information or directions, call 215-631-7166.
Support group: The Independent Adults with Neuro-Muscular Diseases (IAND) support group assists those with Parkinson’s disease, MS and all neuro-muscular disorders. It is a joint effort between North Penn VNA and Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) Broomal office. The group meets on the first Wednesday of every month at North Penn Visiting Nurse Association at 51 Medical Campus Drive in Lansdale at 7 p.m. For more information, please contact North Penn VNA at 215-855-7343.
NAMI support groups: NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) holds monthly support groups for family members and caregivers of persons with mental illness (i.e. schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, OCD etc.) on the first Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Main St. and Richardson Ave., Lansdale. For more information call 215-886-0350.
Nar-Anon: Meets at 7:30 every Tuesday for support for families and friends of addicts at First Baptist Church, 700 N. Broad St., Lansdale.
New Beginnings: a non-denominational social group open to all widowed persons, holds meetings in the Parish Center of St. Stanislaus Church, 493 E. Main St., Lansdale. For more information, call Phyllis at 215-361-2951 or Marlene at 610-272-7324.
Support group: North Penn Visiting Nurse Association will host the Friends in Grief Support Group Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. The meetings will be held at 51 Medical Campus Drive, Lansdale. Registration is required. Call 215-855-8297 ext. 133. The program is free and offered by Hospice of North Penn VNA.
Chronic pain encouragement group: Peace Valley Church of Chalfont sponsors a Chronic Pain Encouragement Group, which meets monthly at Manna on Main Street in Lansdale. Information/Registration: 215-230-7300.
Parents of children on autism spectrum group: Parents of children on the Autism Spectrum are invited to join a support group on the second Friday of each month, 7 p.m. at Plains Mennonite Church, 50 W. Orvilla Road, Hatfield. The group gathers to give and receive emotional and practical support as well as to exchange information, share stories and be more effectively equipped with skills and insights to parent children on the Autism Spectrum. Catherine Schadler, M.Ed., shares her knowledge and expertise around topics chosen by the group. Pastor Dawn Ranck gives overall leadership, coordinating the group and facilitating the conversation. More information at www.plainsmennonitechurch.org or by calling 215-362-7640.
Self-help group: PUPS (People Understanding Parkinson’s) A self-help group for those adjusting to a new diagnosis or dealing with the early stages of Parkinson’s Disease. Meets fourth Tuesday of the month from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Abington Health Center, Schilling Campus, Willowwood Building, 2510 Maryland Road, Suite 251, Willow Grove. For more information or to RSVP, contact Lorna at 215-542-2931.
Mental health support group: St. John’s United Church of Christ, Main Street and Richardson Avenue, Lansdale, will host a mental health support group for family members and/or caregivers of mental ill persons the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call the Montgomery County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 215-886-0350 or email montconami@aol.com.
Support group: The North Penn Chapter of “To Live Again,” a non-denominational support group for widowed persons, holds meetings. For more information, call Lois at 215-412-5547.
Support groups: The Wellness Place, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, hosts support groups. Information: 215-393-9105. A stress management program will be held Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Beginners T’ai chi will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Intermediate T’ai chi will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays. A bereavement group, open to anyone who has lost a loved one to cancer, will be held Mondays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. A newcomers’ orientation for people affected by cancer will be held Tuesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. A support group for people with cancer will be held Thursday from 10:15 a.m. to noon and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Yoga will be held Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. Pot luck lunch will be held Fridays from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Family Education Program on Addiction: For families of those dealing with drug abuse, understand addiction, its impact on family, and recovery steps. This event takes place on the first three Mondays of each month, starting June 3 at The Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, 16 Irish Meetinghouse Rd., Perkasie, near Rt 113 and Elephant Rds. Call 1-800-221-6333 to register.
Volunteers
Pennridge FISH: Pennridge FISH is in need of regular volunteers for Friday Philabundance deliveries. The hours are generally noon to 3 p.m. Tasks include unloading boxes from pallets, sorting food, stocking refrigerators, breaking down cardboard boxes and post-delivery clean up. Regular pantry volunteers are also needed. Information or to volunteer: pantry@pennridgefish.org or 215-257-7616.
Volunteers needed: Volunteers are needed to help make signs for Pennridge Community Center events such as the flea market, product demonstrations and Jewelry Only Artisans Craft Fair. A minimum of five double sided signs are needed for the events; nothing fancy, just informative. Stencils are used to pencil in letters that are then painted. Information: manager@pcsc@verizon.net, snugglebaby@comcast.net or 215-453-7027.
Seeing Eye Puppy Clubs: Bucks County 4-H was the first county in Pennsylvania to raise Seeing Eye puppies. The three county Seeing Eye Puppy Clubs, located in Perkasie, Southampton and Yardley, raise the largest number of puppies in Pennsylvania. The Seeing Eye has a continuous need for volunteers to raise future Seeing Eye dogs for about the first 16 months of their lives. Veterinary bills are paid and there is a monthly allowance to defray other puppy-raising costs. For more information about 4-H programs in Bucks County or about raising Seeing Eye puppies, call Nancy Stephenson at 215-345-3283.
Souderton-Telford Main Streets: The Souderton-Telford Main Streets organization is run by a single staff member and needs volunteers to donate time, and share your vision for a more connected community that is not only a great place to live, but also a great place to shop, dine, work and play. To volunteer, email joanne@stmainst.org.
Meals on Wheels: Generations of Indian Valley is looking for meals-on-wheels drivers for the North Penn/Lansdale and Souderton areas to deliver meals to homebound seniors in our community. Please contact Pat or Kim at 215-723-8555 for more information about this wonderful volunteer opportunity!
Hands Across the District: Volunteers are needed for Hands across the District, an organized districtwide volunteer program helping children and enhancing the education programs in the Souderton Area School District. Participants can help in a variety of ways, from tutoring to library help and serving as a classroom speaker. Information: 215-723-6061.
Friendship Volunteer Program: The Indian Creek Foundation’s Friendship Volunteer Program is looking for friendship volunteers to spend time with individuals with developmental disabilities. Interested people will be matched with clients according to shared interests and hobbies. Information: 267-203-1500.
Meals on Wheels: Pennridge Community Center is in need of volunteer drivers for delivery of lunch time meals to people who are unable to get out and about. You’ll get to meet and help many people. Information: www.PennridgeCenter.org, assistantmanager.pcsc@verizon.net, manager.pcsc@verizon.net or 215-453-7027.
