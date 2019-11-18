AMBLER -- The Ambler Theater recently hosted the premier showing of "The Passengers," the story of two Ethiopian Jews who desire to emigrate to Israel and face uncertainty and obstacles.
Part of the Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival and Temple Sinai's Cultural Series, the event was co-sponsored by Temple Sinai in Dresher, Congregation Temple Beth' El in Mt. Airy, and the American Jewish Committee. Over 250 people from around the Greater Philadelphia community attended. This program was funded in part by an Israel Engagement Grant from the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.
The program’s featured speaker was Maly Gadai Jackson, who recounted her arduous journey from Gondar, Ethiopia to Sudan to Khartoum to Israel fleeing religious and political strife when she was only seven years old. Ethiopian Jews are descended from King Solomon and practice biblical Judaism.
The trek across the desert landed her family in a refugee camp in Sudan for many months under horrific conditions. Ultimately, they were rescued by the Israeli Air Force commissioned airplane, “Wings of Eagles”. Jackson called it "a Modern-day Exodus."