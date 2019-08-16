SCHWENKSVILLE — Spend your Saturday biking along the Perkiomen Trail.
Perkiomen Watershed Conservancy and Perkiomen Valley Brewery are teaming up to bring you the “Perk to Park” Bicycle Adventure on September 7.
For the 4th Annual Bicycle Adventure, there are two options: a 20-mile route starting in Oaks and a 10-mile route starting in Schwenksville.
If you want to bring the family along, the events offers a family package at a discounted rate.
Participants will have the opportunity to cruise along the Perkiomen Trail, ride down Spring Mountain and coast into Green Lane Park for a picnic lunch.
Those who are 21 and older can enjoy a drink from the newly opened Perkiomen Valley Brewery at lunch.
Proceeds of the event benefit the Perkiomen Watershed Conservancy.
There are a limited number of bikes available to rent, so make sure to register online.
Registration is open at the Perkiomen Watershed Conservancy’s website: www.perkiomenwatershed.org.
For more information, contact Ruth Hansom at the Perkiomen Watershed Conservancy at 610-287-9383 or rhanson@perkiomenwatershed.org.