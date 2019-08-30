Janet Elaine Gross of Sellersville, will be celebrating 65 years of service to the Daughters of the American Revolution this September. She and her mother were two of the thirty organizing members of the Towamencin Chapter of the DAR, which is located in Lansdale and meets at the Indian Valley Public Library the second Saturday of the month.
Janet was a junior (a member under 40 years of age) when the new chapter was organized in 1954 and she served as a State and National Page. She also served as an officer in seven different capacities for the chapter including DAR Magazine Chairperson, Treasurer, Librarian, Chaplain, Corresponding Secretary, Vice Regent and Chapter Regent from 1974-1980. The most recent office she held was as Parliamentarian from 2007 to 2014.
Janet’s Patriot ancestor was Christian Fretz of Pulmstead Township. He was a Private in the 4th Battalion, 3rd Company, Bucks County Militia under Captain McHenry during the Revolutionary War.
Janet worked at Bell Telephone and then at a pharmacy when she retired. In her spare time, she and her sister loved going up state to their cabin.
Janet is still very active in the chapter.