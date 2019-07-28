Aquatic Director Allison Holland has announced that registration is underway for the Willow Grove YMCA “Hurricanes” swim team.
Swimmers interested in participating on the team at the new Willow Grove YMCA this Fall are asked to contact her at 215-674-4545 extension 1121 or by stopping by the Hatboro YMCA (prior to the move) at 440 S. York Road.
Clinic and practice will begin at the Hatboro YMCA until we move to the Willow Grove YMCA which is slated to open before the end of the year. The minimum requirement is the ability to swim one length of freestyle with rotary breathing, one length of proper backstroke and a basic dive. The minimum requirement may change with the age of the swimmer. The first day swim test will determine the swimmer’s level and practice time.
Ms. Holland said, “Come and swim for the Willow Grove Hurricanes in the Penn-Del League, YMCA’s premiere swim league in the nation. The Y accommodates various swim levels six years to 18. Through competitive swimming the YMCA teaches the character virtues of “caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.”