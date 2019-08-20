Pity Poor William Penn.
Despite many of us living with the William Penn Charter School as a neighbor, and some of us even living on Penn Street, we can still take Penn for granted.
Was he not the progressive founder of Pennsylvania, seeking religious tolerance for all, and concerned for fairness to the Lenape Indians? Does he not look benignly down on us from the peak of City Hall?
All of this is true, at least in good part, but Penn was also a real estate dealer and trans-Oceanic urban planner.
On Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Falls of Schuylkill Library, writer and Philadelphia tour guide Jim Murphy will present his lively overview of one of Penn’s singular achievements: How Penn turned wilderness into North America’s fastest growing city, Philadelphia, in the mid-1700s – while actually spending very few years here!
Murphy is a certified Philadelphia guide who has served as board member and officer of the Association of Philadelphia Tour Guides. He is author of numerous articles about Philadelphia and Philadelphians, and loves to wind improbable stories and oddities into his fact-based presentations. He is now compiling some of his essays for a book to be published by Temple University Press.
The program is free, and light refreshment will be served. Falls of Schuylkill Library is located at
Falls of Schuylkill Library 3501 Midvale Ave, Philadelphia.