Welcome to ‘Seven in Seven,’ where each Friday we’ll be taking a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. Whether your musical tastes are rock and roll, jazz, heavy metal, singer-songwriter or indie, there’ll always be something to check out in the coming days.
Here are seven of the best for the week beginning July 28:
Iron Maiden – July 30 at The Wells Fargo Center
The position of Iron Maiden in the annals of heavy metal is more than set in stone, so it’s no surprise that their current “Legacy of the Beast” tour is more an affirmation than anything else. This time around, the UK outfit is drawing heavily from their 80s catalog with favorites like “Aces High,” “Run to the Hills” and “The Trooper.” There’s also the typical over the top stage set, which includes a 90-percent-sized replica of an actual Supermarine Spitfire Mk Vb, a nod to the airplane which saw action in 1941, buzzing about as the group plays. It doesn’t get much more metal than that.
Lights – July 30 at The Foundry
Always pushing boundaries, alt-pop phenomenon Lights has never shied away from a challenge. Through her first three records, she built an incredibly passionate fanbase, selling out tours around the world, earning 100 million in U.S. streams, 200,000 in U.S. album sales, and two Juno Awards, not to mention the two million plus rabid fans who follow her every move online. Yet through this success, she felt like she had more important things to say through her music but just didn’t know how to get them out. That brought about Skin & Earth, the Canadian singer’s fourth record and companion comic book series of the same name, a bold undertaking that has become a success across the board.
Stick Men – July 30 at Ardmore Music Hall
Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto, the powerhouse bass and drums of the group King Crimson for more than two decades, bring that prog-rock tradition to their Stick Men outfit. Mastelotto is in demand all over the world as the premier drummer for progressive rock. Levin plays in Crimson, with Peter Gabriel, and has recorded with John Lennon, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and others. The trio is topped off by Markus Reuter, a renowned composer and guitarist who designed and plays his own unique touch style guitar. The result leaves audiences fascinated by watching just three musicians onstage perform their unique compositions as well as wild improvisations and some cover versions of songs by King Crimson, Mike Oldfield and many more.
Rebelution – July 31 at The Met
A decade and a half into their career, California reggae band and touring juggernaut Rebelution remains abundantly creative. Its members (are as focused and committed as they are easygoing and laid-back. And they haven't lost a step since Falling Into Place, their 2016 studio album, became the band's fourth release to top the Billboard reggae chart, earning them their first ever Grammy nomination in the category of Best Reggae Album. Ever expanding and reaching wider audiences, the Rebelution phenomenon continues to spread good vibes on tour, and in the studio. It only makes sense then that this current jaunt is dubbed “Good Vibes Summer Tour 2019.”
Shwayze – July 31 at Kung Fu Necktie
Raised on the beaches of Southern California, Aaron Smith is a rapper, actor, musician, and father who became known to the world simply as Shwayze following a massive music breakout in 2008. The past decade has boasted an impressive resume including a top 10 album, Billboard chart topping singles including ‘Buzzin’ and ‘Corona & Lime,’ a rock-doc reality show on MTV, and a number of roles in feature films and major network television, all while living on the road much of the year touring the world. He currently logs about 200 shows a year.
Torche – August 1 at Underground Arts
Some 15 years into their career, Torche have established themselves as a cornerstone of American heavy rock. Their highly anticipated new album Admission came out earlier this month, and sees the band expanding on the themes and songwriting prowess that have always reverberated with music fans throughout their critically acclaimed discography. Everything about the new record feels like an elevation. Torche's guitar work is loaded with powerful, refreshing riffing and an array of profound textures, proving to be more versatile and crushing than ever before. Add in the excitement of performing the songs live and this show is sure to be one of the most energetic of the year.
Tom Keifer – August 2 at The Keswick Theatre
One of the bigger bummers in local music is the fact that Cinderella are no longer together. The bluesy rock and rollers from Delaware County were labeled as hair metal when they came out in the late-80s but proved to be much deeper than their glammed-up image. Unfortunately, due to some messy infighting, frontman Tom Keifer has been steadfast in saying they are done for good. “Never say never” goes the cliché, but for now the next best thing is seeing Keifer perform on his own, which isn’t such a bad trade off. He’ll be breaking out plenty of songs form his former band as well as choice solo cuts and the odd cover.