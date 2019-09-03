Welcome to ‘Seven in Seven,’ where each Friday we’ll be taking a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. Whether your musical tastes are rock and roll, jazz, heavy metal, singer-songwriter or indie, there’ll always be something to check out in the coming days.
Here are seven of the best for the week beginning September 8:
Mutlu – September 8 at World Café Live - Upstairs
Soulful singer-songwriter Mutlu is a Philadelphia native and first-generation American of Turkish descent, and has already built a substantial fan base in his hometown, while winning widespread praise for his prior releases. Steeped in the region's deep R&B traditions, eagerly absorbing the fundamentals of old-school soul music and incorporating it into his own musical persona, his local success led to a recording deal, resulting in the release of his acclaimed 2008 debut album, Livin' It, produced by the late, great T-Bone Wolk, and featuring guest appearances by Daryl Hall, Amos Lee, G. Love and Raheem DeVaughn. His latest EP, Good Trouble, came out in the beginning of August.
Morrissey + Interpol – September 9 at BB&T Pavilion
When it comes to double bills, it doesn’t get much better than this one. Morrissey, despite his predilection for cancelling shows in recent years at an alarming rat – as well as criticism his right-wing leanings – remains an enigmatic performer of the highest degree. The former Smiths frontman has carved out his own legacy with a solo career that rarely disappoints. Interpol exploded on the scene in 2002 with the post-punk masterpiece Turn on the Bright Lights and have consistently delivered ever since. Last year’s Marauder album was a critical success, and this May they released and EP of songs left over from the sessions titled A Fine Mess.
Luke Temple – September 9 at Boot & Saddle
Luke Temple's latest effort, Both-And, was made during the winter and spring of 2018. The record encompasses both the beautiful and the jarring, both the bright pop-hooks of his work with the band Here We Go Magic and a thrilling experimental bent with songs looking directly at living within time passing. At times it's as if a Talk Talk live recording session floated afterwards into a Buenos Aires square in springtime, with ecstatic nods to the West Marin landscape where Temple resides throughout the year.
Ceremony – September 9 at Union Transfer
Ceremony returned this summer with their most driving, intelligent collection of songs to date. In the Spirit World Now marks a milestone for the legendary Californian punk outfit who have stayed true to themselves as songwriters throughout massive sonic growth throughout their long, storied career. It sees them take another step into a space they can truly call their own, as one of the genre's most unique and forward-thinking bands. The LP sees Ceremony at the height of their creative output, as the always-evolving Sonoma County, Calif. quintet take various influences from post punk and rock to create one of the summer's most compelling and infectious records.
Dirtwire – September 11 at Boot & Saddle
Dirtwire sits on the back porch of Americana’s future, conjuring up a whirlwind of sound using traditional instrumentation, world percussion, soundscapes, and electronic beats. Comprised of David Satori of Beats Antique, Evan Fraser from The Dogon Lights and Bolo and Mark Reveley of Jed and Lucia, each performance brings the listener to a mysterious crossroads of beats, blues, African, Asian and South American sounds. The result is a rebirth of the Americana genre and a post-millennial psychedelic journey to downhome goodness.
Kacey Musgraves – September 11 at The Met Philadelphia
The current jaunt by Kacey Musgraves is called “oh, what a world: tour.” And while it has the convenience of being the title of the sixth and latest single from last year’s record setting Golden Hour album, there couldn’t be a better metaphor for the life of the 31-year-old singer-songwriter. The LP was her third No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, took home Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. It also saw Musgraves take home four Grammys for Album of The Year and Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance for the single “Butterflies” and Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy.” “Oh, What a World” indeed.
Quando Rondo – September 13 at The Foundry
A natural talent, Quando Rondo was once a small child, secretly singing in the bathroom as a 9-year-old boy in Savannah, Ga. His natural gravitation towards music lead to him to hip-hop, and he began recording his fledgling verses on his cell phone. He quickly gained traction online, racking up millions of views on YouTube. This year’s release From the Neighborhood to the Stage sees Rondo taking one more step on the right path from his detention center past along with Life B4 Fame: The Documentary, a powerful short film chronicling his youth and young manhood.