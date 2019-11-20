The Cross Culture Christian Theater is bringing to life the hilarious story of a church’s struggle to put on a traditional Christmas play when “the worst children in the world” (the Herdmans) show up and take over. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever cast is intergenerational ranging from toddlers to senior citizens which makes the play a joy for all ages. You don’t want to miss this delightful and inspiring reminder of the true reason for the season.
The Cross Culture Christian Theater is a faith based, non-profit theater company founded in 2016 by Rev. Elsa Johnson Bass. The company’s vision of bringing quality theater to underserved communities of color provides tremendous opportunities for enriching our neighborhoods and our city. The Cross Culture Christian Theater’s mission is to engage, entertain and empower people to work beyond the negative stereotypes about who we are and where we live. Our families and our children must see positive images of themselves and their community. Theater affords us the privilege to tell our own inspiring stories of our love, our strength and our faith.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever performances will take place:
Friday, December 13, 2019 7:00pm - 8:30pm
Saturday, December 14, 2019 2:00pm - 3:30pm
Saturday, December 14, 2019 7:00pm - 8:30pm
Ticket prices: on sale at eventbrite.com
$15.00 for adults $10.00 for children 3-12 Group rates are available
Location of performances:
Christ Center Church of God 1615 West Chelten Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19126
In the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia (3 blocks west of Broad Street)
Contact information:
Rev. Elsa Johnson Bass, Founder/Artistic Director
elsabass@comcast.net 610-405-0347 Website: ctwphilly.com