Philadelphia — The Philly POPS will perform its first concert at The Met Philadelphia on August 5 in a one-night-only performance with GRAMMY award-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Sarah McLachlan. This concert is the first in The Philly POPS at the Met Philadelphia concert series.
Originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Sarah achieved international fame with her multi-platinum album Surfacing, which includes tracks like “Building a Mystery” and “Angel,” the latter of which achieved meteoric success in commercials with the ASPCA. By 2009, she had sold over 30 million albums worldwide.
The POPS, under the direction of maestro Sean O’Loughlin, will perform some of Sarah’s signature hits, including, “Building a Mystery,” “Adia,” “I Will Remember You,” and “Angel.” This concert, in featuring an artist with roots in both pop and rock music, bridges the POPS’ 41-year focus on American popular music and its POPS Rocks brand.
In 2002, Sarah founded her non-profit organization, the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides top-quality music instruction at no cost, in a safe and nurturing environment, for at-risk and underserved children and youth. Since music provided McLachlan with the tools she needed to navigate the challenges she faced in her life, she recognized how important it is for every child to have those same opportunities and created the school. Her efforts parallel POPS in Schools, a program in which The Philly POPS provides supplemental music education to School District of Philadelphia schools. POPS in Schools gives students access to masterclasses, music lessons, and performance opportunities to help raise the next generation of music leaders in the city.
Tickets are now on sale, visit www.phillypops.org/sarah for details
Tickets Start at $49.95.
About Sarah McLachlan
With over 30 years in the recording industry, McLachlan is a multi-platinum singer and songwriter, best known for her intimate vocals and relatable lyrics. Canadian-born, this GRAMMY and Juno Award-winning artist has sold over 40 million albums throughout her career and was recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
McLachlan’s multi-platinum album Surfacing was released in 1997 and became her best-selling album to-date, reaching eight-times platinum in the US. The album won a GRAMMY for Best Pop Vocal Performance for “Building a Mystery” and another for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for “Last Dance”. She won another GRAMMY in 1999 for “I Will Remember You”.
About The Met Philadelphia
Originally built in 1908 by opera impresario Oscar Hammerstein, The Met Philadelphia recently completed a massive $56 million restoration lead by Live Nation and developer Eric Blumenfeld. The Met combines spectacular live entertainment with remarkable food and drink options to create an unparalleled guest experience. The venue’s transformation is the crown jewel of North Broad Street’s renaissance. Find out more at www.TheMetPhilly.com and follow The Met on social media @themetphilly.
About The Philly POPS
The Philly POPS, the largest standalone pops orchestra in the United States, delights audiences with the inspired performance of American popular music. The POPS celebrates this distinctive musical heritage through an expanding repertoire of innovative concert performances and a robust set of educational and engagement initiatives.
As the official POPS orchestra of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia’s partner in civic celebration, The Philly POPS serves a consistently growing audience of over 200,000 annually. Music Director Todd Ellison and the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra keep listeners tapping their toes to an impressive repertoire of songs from American traditional music up through to today’s chart-toppers.