PhillySEEDS, Inc., a Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) subsidiary, has honored 70 PHA residents seeking higher education with $258,000 in scholarships.
PHA resident Amani Ball is going into her fourth year at the University of the Arts as a Dance major. She has won a $5,000 scholarship for the fourth straight year.
“I just stayed focused and determined on my goals, making sure to keep my GPA high,” she said. “The scholarships have helped tremendously. I don’t have to take out as many loans as other students and I can look forward to starting my career as a performer without having that debt burden.”
Another scholarship winner, Rasheeda Little-Herring, is entering her second and final year at Community College of Philadelphia with plans to work in behavioral health and human services.
“These funds are coming right on time to help me finish my education. I want to work with troubled youth and help them the same way someone helped me,” she said.
The scholarships, given to both graduating high school seniors and students already in college, were handed out during the PHA Board of Commissioners meeting at PHA Headquarters in on Ridge Avenue.
Of the 70 college students receiving scholarships:
· 35 with GPAs between 3.30 and 4.00 received $5,000.
· 24 with GPAs between 3.00 and 3.29 received $3,000.
· 11 with GPAs between 2.50 and 2.99 received $1,000.
“This event is so significant for us because we get to recognize the incredible work being done by PHA residents to uplift themselves and put themselves on a path to social and economic mobility. PHA is standing by them on their journeys,” said PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah.
A total of almost $1.6 million has now been awarded to 413 residents since this program began in 2013. Money for the scholarships comes from PHA’s operating budget and funds donated by program supporters and vendors.
A scholarship committee composed of PHA employees, student residents, and a resident leader reviewed the applications. The applicants’ essays, community service, extracurricular activities, internships, recommendation letters, and academic transcripts were considered by the committee.
The scholarship recipients represent PHA developments around the City, as well as the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Scholarship applications for next year will be made available in spring 2020.
PhillySEEDS, Inc. is an award-winning, 501(c) (3), charitable, non-profit corporation founded by PHA to promote the social and economic advancement of PHA-assisted residents through philanthropic activities, community-based partnerships, and special initiatives.