For more than two decades, the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence has been committed to the mission of feeding the hungry. Located on Limekiln Pike in West Oak Lane, the center’s influence extends from Northwest Philadelphia, throughout the city, including delivering food to those in need.
On Sunday, November 17 the center will salute a group of individuals who are also committed to community service. The occasion is its fifth annual Fifth Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Breakfast, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the center at 7433 Limekiln Pike.
The honorees have all contributed to the welfare of their communities while largely maintaining a low profile.
Na'ilah Johns is coordinating the event. “We’ve been delivering food throughout the City of Philadelphia for 20-plus years,” she said. “This is the fifth year we’ve had the awards breakfast honoring others in the community that do very similar things to what we do.”
They include:
Tayna Sen, a director at the Coalition Against Hunger which works along with Masjidullah Center to feed the hungry
Brennon Jawaun Jones, a barber from Chester who regularly travels to Philadelphia to give haircuts to the homeless.
Samir Muhammad who works with ShopRite to support the center’s efforts. He oversees authentic certification of Halal Products and has worked for the center since its inception.
Majeedah A. Rashid the chief operating officer at Nicetown CDC which fights the issue of hunger and provides other community services in Nicetown.
Richard Hassan assists the center with delivering food. He also serves as a mentor to boys and young men in the community.
Muhammad Abdul Warith works with the Boy Scouts
Sakinah Uqdah calls on elderly residents in the community who may be ill or not have family members to check on them.
Mujahiddeen Muhammad now resides in Harrisburg helped establish an Islamic museum on West Philadelphia
Johns notes that over time, the Masjidullah Center has expanded its sphere of influence. When it first opened 22 years ago it confined its efforts to Northwest Philadelphia, Today, it is active throughout the city.
“We are expanding,” she said. “Because the word is out that if you need help, if you need food, that we can help you.
“We’re known for out emergency food cupboard but we are also known for other things as well. It’s very rewarding, it really is, because sometimes those that are forgotten still need help.”
The breakfast serves as a fundraiser for the center. For more information about the breakfast, or to inquire about obtaining tickers, contact the center at 215-521-7800 or go to https://www.masjidullah.org/about-us