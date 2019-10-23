Elkins Park, Pa. — Salus University and Eyesafe, a global leader in high energy visible blue light filtration technology and protection standards, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to partner in a research project about the health hazards and protective solutions related to blue light for the electronics display industry.
“We’re the premiere optometry program in the country and we’re going to lead the way on this because it fits right into our DNA,” said Salus president Michael H. Mittelman, OD, MPH, MBA, FAAO, FACHE, at a signing ceremony Oct. 10 at the University’s Elkins Park campus.
Titled “How to Save Your Eyes in the Digital Age,” the first edition of the handbook, features leading optometrists, ophthalmologists and scientists researching an array of topics related to the perils of blue light and the proactive steps the electronics industry can take to tackle this emerging public health issue that affects more than 5 billion people worldwide.
According to Mitchell Scheiman, OD, PhD, FAAO, Dean of Research at Salus, the University will take several initial steps with the project, including: (1) Developing research protocols to evaluate the effects of blue light and blue light filtration with Eyesafe technology on dry eye and other signs and symptoms of computer eye strain, computer user productivity and comfort, gaming performance and eye health, including the effect of blue light on macular pigment density; (2) Performing some pilot studies at the University, the outcomes of which should be known within a six-to nine-month timeframe; (3) Work toward the long-term goal of having full-scale clinical trials. Dr. Schieman added that Salus has had 25 clinical trials conducted on site in the past 25 years.
“This topic is special because of the impact it can have on health issues,” said Dr. Scheiman.
The research being done at Salus will be used in the second edition of the handbook. Salus was recommended as a partner for Eyesafe by David Friess, OD ’02, FAAO, who currently serves on the Vision Health Advisory Board for Eyesafe.
Joining Drs. Mittelman and Scheiman for the signing ceremony was Eyesafe CEO Justin Barrett.
“This research is going to an impact far and wide,” said Barrett. “For the first time, leading optometrists, ophthalmologists and light scientists, researchers and policy specialists have come together to ‘write a book’ on the hazards and solutions for managing blue light emissions. This is a serious public health issue and today marks a pivotal moment in the industry’s efforts to better protect us all in the digital age.”