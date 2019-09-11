PHILADELPHIA – The Pennsylvania SPCA, in partnership with Philadelphia Brewing Company, is pleased to announce the first annual Dine Out for Pet’s Sake on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, a dining fundraising event raising money to support the organization’s lifesaving mission.
On September 18, more than 20 restaurants throughout the city will step up to help Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable animals – those who are victims of cruelty & neglect.
The concept is simple: Participating establishments will donate 5% or 10% of their sales (or more!) to the Pennsylvania SPCA, and Dining Out for Pet’s Sake will help to fill participating restaurants with diners. Find a restaurant from the list of participating locations and on September 18, Dine Out to help animals in Philadelphia and throughout the state!
The best part? All funds raised through Dining Out for Pet’s Sake will stay in Pennsylvania to save dogs, cats and animals of all kind from cruelty & neglect, provide life-saving medical care, behavioral rehabilitation and ultimately find forever families for animals that were once forgotten.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to host our very first Dining Out for Pet’s Sake in partnership with our friends at Philadelphia Brewing Company,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. “We know that this event will raise significant funds for our lifesaving mission, and what is even better is that our supporters can choose a restaurant in their neighborhood, go somewhere they’ve never been, or visit several locations – the choice is up to them!”
"We are so excited to be a part of this exciting event with the Pennsylvania SPCA. Their lifesaving mission is so important and is something that is very important to us. We hope to see many of our friends out on Sept 18th!” said Nancy Barton, Co-Owner Philadelphia Brewing Co.
A full list of participating restaurants can be found at www.pspca.org/dineout