On Wednesday, December 11, The Central Association of the Miraculous Medal (CAMM) hosted the famed New York Tenors for "The Spirit of Christmas” concert as the culmination of many spiritual-based community events hosted at The Miraculous Medal Shrine throughout the year.
An esteemed trio of talented musicians, The New York Tenors, brought the sights and sounds of the Christmas season to guests against the breathtaking backdrop of The Miraculous Medal Shrine for this unique concert experience.
“We were honored to host this performance by The New York Tenors for our friends and neighbors in the Philadelphia area during this holy Advent season,” said Mary Jo Timlin-Hoag, CEO at CAMM. “The Miraculous Medal Shrine set a beautiful backdrop for a wonderful performance sharing the peace and joy of Christmas.”
About The New York Tenors
Andy Cooney, christened by The New York Times as “Irish America’s Favorite Son,” has taken the Irish-American music scene by storm for the last 20 years. Andy’s unique tenor voice has been heard in concert halls internationally, including hallmark venues ranging from Dublin’s National Concert Hall to sold-out performances in New York’s iconic Carnegie Hall.
Daniel Rodriguez first captured the attention of Americans during some of the darkest moments in our nation’s history. He was the New York City police officer whose amazing voice soothed our grief in the days following the September 11th attacks. Daniel is a champion for many charities and continues to inspire and embrace his listeners through his stirring recordings and memorable concert performances.
Christopher Macchio is a gifted performer with a voice of exceptional power and beauty. A classically trained tenor from the Manhattan School of Music, this New York native has been wowing audiences by combing his golden-era sound with an engaging stage presence. Christopher’s growing reputation has brought him to sold-out theaters and events in the United States and Europe.
Located in the heart of Philadelphia, the Miraculous Medal Shrine, home of the Monday Perpetual Novena, welcomes all visitors for prayer, meditation, and pilgrimage to God and the Blessed Virgin Mary. For 104 years, CAMM has dedicated itself to spreading devotion to Mary Immaculate and her Miraculous Medal. For more information about upcoming events at The Central Association of the Miraculous Medal and the Miraculous Medal Shrine, visit www.MiraculousMedal.org.