Pictured left to right: Fr. Michael Carroll, CM, Director of the Miraculous Medal Shrine; Fr. Stephen Grozio, Provincial of the Vincentians of the Eastern Province; Bishop Timothy Senior, Auxiliary Bishop of Philadelphia; Bishop David O'Connell, CM, Diocese of Trenton; (at podium) Mary Jo Timlin-Hoag, CEO, The Central Association of the Miraculous Medal; Br. Alfred Smith, CM, Heart of Vincentian Faith and Practice Award recipient; Sr. Mary Frances Barnes, DC, on behalf of the Daughters of Charity, Witnesses of Hope Award recipient; and Noelle Robinson Fraycon, on behalf of the Raskob Foundation, United in Purpose Award recipient.