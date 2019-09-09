Trees are central to the lives of people and ecosystems. They occupy our streets, our stories, our fables, serving as cultural anchors as well as environmental ones. A single tree can support hundreds of unique species, while removing carbon dioxide from the air and transforming it into oxygen for us to breathe. We have relied on their wood to provide materials for tools, structures, and fuel, and their fruits for food. Economic value can be placed on them, transforming them from living beings to “natural resources.” Their tall stature and long lifespans inspire awe, and can provide perspective on our place in the world.
But despite their apparent strength, trees are not invincible, and many are under threat from a variety of directions. Often these threats are a result of our way of life and the rapid movement of people and goods around the planet, with invasive insects, fungi, and disease being introduced to new places with no natural controls to keep them in check. The emerald ash borer is one of the more recent of these, preceded by the chestnut blight, Dutch elm disease, hemlock woolly adelgid, and very recently, the spotted lanternfly – all introductions to North America with devastating effects for their host trees.
Since the emerald ash borer arrived in the Midwest in 2002, it has rapidly decimated many forests, resulting in the death of millions of ash trees. With a 99% kill rate, it will sweep through our area like a wave and wipe out all of Philadelphia’s ash trees in the next 5-10 years. The emerald ash borer and its distinctive D-shaped bore hole was first seen at the Schuylkill Center in summer 2018, and with some areas of the Schuylkill Center property having as much as 50% of its canopy composed of ash trees, the ash borer will have a significant impact on our ecosystem.
Enter our environmental art program.
Wood from impacted ash trees at the Schuylkill Center was made available to six artists (Nancy Agati, Laurie Beck Peterson, Anthony Heinz May, John Kuiphoff, Brian Skalaski, and Janine Wang) to create new artworks for our gallery and trails that call attention to and educate about the emerald ash borer and other threats to Philadelphia’s trees. We All Fall Down: Artists Respond to the Emerald Ash Borer takes this unfortunate opportunity to make the impacts of this invasive insect more visible and understandable.
Artists have a key role to play in spreading awareness about unfolding ecological crises and in helping us work through our responses to the loss of biodiversity in nature, both practically and emotionally. It’s critical that our environmental art program is reacting to emerging challenges in the world and especially on our property. When the ash borer arrived on our site, we initiated this project as a collaboration between the artists creating new works from trees that formerly grew on the Schuylkill Center’s land and our staff who are working so hard to respond to this issue.
These six artists were chosen from an open call for proposals, and are using the ash wood in a wide variety of ways, from sculpture, photo transfer, data visualization, site-specific sculpture, woodturning, to steambending. And they touch on various aspects of the ash borer crises, including how ash wood has been historically used by people, ash borer and ash tree biology, and the spread and impact of invasive species.
Nancy Agati will be creating sculptural shipping crates, alluding to the dispersal pathway of the ash borer and many other invasive plants and animals. Laurie Beck Peterson will be documenting the changing Schuylkill Center forest, photographing ash trees and transposing cyanotype versions of the images onto ash logs on the trails and in the gallery. Anthony Heinz May created a site-based sculpture from a standing dead ash tree, calling attention to the relationships between humans, nature, and technology. John Kuiphoff will create a lasercut image of an ash tree composed of 200,000 dots, the estimated number of ash trees in Philadelphia. Brian Skalaski will create a steambent wood installation in the gallery that alludes to the life history of ash as a pioneer species. Janine Wang will create wood-turned handles from ash wood designed to perfectly fit a human hand, building connection between species.
We look forward to sharing these new works that are so rooted in the Schuylkill Center’s ecosystem. View the exhibition, supported in part by a grant from the Philadelphia Science Festival, from September 19-November 30.
We All Fall Down will be on view in the Schuylkill Center’s art gallery and trails September 19 through November 30, 2019. Join us on September 19 from 7-9 p.m. for a reception with the artist and a guided tour of the exhibition at dusk. Love to have you join us.