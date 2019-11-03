A new sidewalk, street trees, hard-surface trail, gazebo and wildflower meadow are among improvements that will be made to Miller Meadow Park in Hatboro, thanks in part to a $200,000 grant won by the borough, officials said at a recent groundbreaking ceremony.
The park project will establish the 8.1-acre Miller Meadow, 415 S. York Rd., as “an attractive community park that retains and improves a quality natural environment,” according to the Montgomery County 2040 Implementation Grant, which covers the first phase of improvements.
“This was a very happy occasion for the borough,” said Borough Council President George Bollendorf at the groundbreaking. “I cannot wait to see the transformation and hope to see everyone here in about a year for the ribbon cutting.”
Bringing new life to Miller Meadow has been high on Council’s to-do list since last year when a park master plan was created. Said Bollendorf: “This park will become so much to our community and to the entire region.”
Bids for the first stage are expected to be awarded by year’s end, said borough Manager Diane Hegele, allowing for work to begin in the spring. Once completed, the final stage is begun. Phase 2 components include parking improvements, a wildflower garden, interpretative signage, and planting of a tree and shrub.
As was apparent by the presence of local, state and federal officials at the event -- Mayor Nancy Guemst, the county commissioners, state Sen. Maria Collett, D-12, and U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4, among them -- the Miller Meadow improvement project is a team effort. In fact, the grant awarded to the borough came out of the county’s comprehensive plan, ‘Montco 2040: A Shared Vision.’
“This is the culmination of hard work and generosity of many people,” said the council president. “Because of their efforts in believing and fighting for Hatboro, projects like this are able to materialize. I cannot wait to see this transformation.”