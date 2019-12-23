SPORTSBlue takes down Yellow in Tigers Senior Hockey League Blue takes down Yellow in Tigers Senior Hockey League Dec 23, 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Updated 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Yellow's Jack Schrader battles Aaron Birkmire on a face-off. Blue's Tyler Walker tries to win the draw from Shane Monaghan. Chase Fisher shields Kendall Biddle from the puck. Chloe Meyers scurries to a loose puck. Blue's Michael Edwards hustles to make a play. Jayson Yoder scorches a shot on goal. Kendall Biddle tries to clear the puck from her end. Blue's Michael Edwards and Chloe Meyers go head-to-head. Yellow's Jack Schrader battles Liam Ryan for puck control. Chloe Meyers rockets the puck out of the defensive end. Jayson Yoder rifles in his 3rd score in the game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save By Rick Cawley- Advertisement - For the Review The Blue Team outlasted the Yellow 8-7 in the Tigers Senior Hockey League. Michael Edwards knocked in 4 goals to pace the Blue attack, while Jayson Yoder had a hat trick to lead Yellow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPennsylvania charges 23 with welfare fraud totaling $211,000Rise & Grind Cafe opens in PerkasiePolice News for December 22Police news for December 22'Predictable' man says after jury convicts him of Lower Moreland carjackingCarolers hit the streets of RoxboroughCourtney Barbieri announces bid for 53rd District seatPOLICE NEWSBroad Theater reconstruction moving along in SoudertonPOLICE NEWS Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Upcoming Events Dec 24 3 Free Art Exhibits Tue, Dec 24, 2019 Dec 24 Score Big on Black Friday at Bryn + Dane's Tue, Dec 24, 2019 Dec 24 EXHIBITION | Constructing Play: Classic + Modern Building Toys Tue, Dec 24, 2019 Dec 24 Linvilla Orchards Christmas Pies Tue, Dec 24, 2019 Dec 24 River Alive! Tue, Dec 24, 2019 Submit an Event See More Events