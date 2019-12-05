DOYLESTOWN -- A 48-year-old Southampton woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 11-month-old Warrington baby under her care at the illegal in-house daycare she operated.
Lauren Landgrebe, of Rosebud Road, was charged Dec. 4 with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, operating a facility without a license, theft by deception, recovering stolen property and tampering with evidence, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office.
A hearing was set for Dec. 12.
The baby, identified as Victoria Watson, was found unresponsive Aug. 27 in her car seat in the home and taken to the hospital where she died two hours later. Cause of death, according to authorities, was asphyxiation by strangulation after being placed incorrectly in a car seat and left alone for about two hours.
Landgrebe’s husband called 911 after finding the baby unresponsive in a car seat on the dining room table shortly after 4 p.m. Tri-Hampton Rescue Squad rushed her to Abington Hospital.
Authorities said Lauren Landgrebe put the “fussy” baby in the car seat for a nap at about 1 p.m. and returned an hour later with a bottle. The woman then went to her backyard swimming pool for about two hours, they said. The baby “slumped low” in the car seat, detectives said, with the chest strap around her neck. Landgrebe did not return inside to check on the baby until about 4 p.m.
The Southampton woman was not licensed to operate a daycare facility, according to officials, who said the center handled up to eight children.