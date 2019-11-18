The story of Natalie Munroe, a teacher at Central Bucks School District, gained national attention a few years ago when Munroe wrote negative comments about her students on her personal blog and was fired.
In the time since, the story has sparked freedom of speech discussions in school districts and beyond.
The Centennial School Board at a meeting Nov. 12 discussed a policy that would regulate district employees freedom of speech in non-school settings.
Policy 320, still to be reviewed before final adoption, limits certain types of expression outside of the district, whether in social situations or on social media.
The policy contains four specific regulations:
“In situations in which an employee is not engaged in the performance of assigned duties, s/he shall:
- Refrain from comments that would interfere with the maintenance of student discipline
- Refrain from making public statements about the district known to be false or made without regard for truth or accuracy
- Refrain from making threats against co-workers, supervisors or district officials
- State clearly that his/her expression represents personal views and not necessarily the views of the district."
Assistant Superintendent. Dr. Jennifer Polinchock further explained that the administration would not specifically seek out instances of inappropriate expression as it would not have the means or the resources to do so. The policy would be put in place to address any instances that may come to the district's attention.
In those cases parties engaging in inappropriate behaviors would be asked to stop.
The policy would also serve as a reference for any situation when a district employee would be found to distribute erroneous information about the district or the students, Polinchock explained.
Board member Andrew Dixon questioned the phrasing of the “maintenance of student discipline part,” stating that the language seemed a bit too vague.
During the meeting the administration also announced that following the general election five new board members will be joining the board in December.