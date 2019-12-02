ABINGTON — A 62-year-old Cheltenham man was fatally struck by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 while walking on the sidewalk along Township Line Road in Abington, Abington police reported.
The driver of a vehicle eastbound near Forest Avenue lost control and left the road, going onto the sidewalk and striking the victim, police said. The victim was transported to Abington Jefferson Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
An investigation of the incident is being conducted by Abington police and Montgomery County detectives.
As of Dec. 2, the investigation was ongoing and the name of the victim was not being released, police said.