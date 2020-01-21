Students participated in several philanthropic opportunities on Monday, Jan. 19 during “Day On,” an event that's part of the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service at Cheltenham High School. Students across Cheltenham School District completed a variety of projects during the 25th annual event at the school on 500 Rices Mill Road in Wyncote. Cheltenham Elementary School created 80 no-sew blankets for patrons of Stenton Family Manor, a homeless shelter on 1300 E. Tulpehocken St. in Philadelphia, according to a school district spokesperson. Elkins Park School students made 80 breakfast bags for “Meals on Heels,” a program that strives to help the homeless in Philadelphia. Additionally, Myers Elementary School children gathered toiletries for students at Naledi Christian Academy in South Africa, a district spokesperson said. Other projects included making craft bags for St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, packing Super Bowl chili bags for the Inter-faith Housing Alliance Food Cupboard and preparing flashcards for future kindergarten students, according to a school district spokesperson. Judge Steven Tolliver, of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, also gave remarks during Monday’s event discussing King’s legacy, a school district spokesperson said.
Photos by Dominique Vidal.