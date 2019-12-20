A Christmas Tableau was presented at St. Helena’s Catholic Church in Blue Bell. The Tableau was presented by the sixth grade students of the Parish Religious Education Program (PREP) under the direction of Madeleine Fitzgerald. First grade angels, under the guidance of their teachers, Maria Mitchell and Natalie Coughlin, lit the way for Mary and Joseph. Wit and Susan Hammond directed the play. Dick Lentz provided background music and a reading of The Birth of Christ from the Gospel of Luke with Emily Aron, a graduate of the PREP program. Each costume was beautifully detailed to give a feeling of the time of Christ’s birth. The inspiring presentation was heralded as a great way to prepare for the coming of Christmas.
Blue Bell
Christmas tableau presented at St. Helena's