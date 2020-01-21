SPRING HOUSE — Several area religious organizations participated in a show of unity on Sunday, Jan. 19, honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The event began around 4 p.m. as participants walked from Wissahickon High School on 521 Houston Road in Ambler to the Bethlehem Baptist Church on 712 Penllyn Pike in Spring House.
The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Award Service followed the walk. It was sponsored by the Wissahickon Faith Community Association, North Penn Mosque, Salem Baptist Church, and the Zion Baptist Church of Ambler.
A number of local and county officials gave remarks including Commissioners Chair Val Arkoosh and Vice-Chair Kenneth Lawrence Jr.
The Alan Segal Quintet, the Congregation Beth Or, the Salem Baptist Church, the Zion Baptist Church, and the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church choirs performed throughout the service, according to organizers.