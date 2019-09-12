Between Friday, September 13 and Sunday, September 15, the Montgomery Township Regional DUI Enforcement Team will conduct sobriety checkpoints at an undisclosed location within the jurisdiction of one of its participating departments: Montgomery and Horsham Townships in Montgomery County, and Hilltown, New Britain, Warrington and Warwick Townships in Bucks County.
The goal of establishing a checkpoint is to reduce the number of automobile collisions that involve impaired drivers, thereby reducing the number of injuries and deaths associated with these types of collisions.
By conducting a checkpoint, the Montgomery Township Regional DUI Enforcement Team hopes to create awareness regarding the dangers of impaired driving, deter those drivers who may consider driving while impaired, and detect and remove impaired drivers from the road.
The activities of the Montgomery Township Regional DUI Enforcement Team are funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.