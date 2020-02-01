The Harleysville Hank Groundhog Day Extravanganza on Saturday gave the hometown favorite groundhog the chance to beat Punxsutawney Phil by a day with his prediction. Hank did not see a shadow in the morning fog at the Mennonite Heritage Center, and his handlers proclaimed spring is just around the corner. The crowd of about 250 went on to a breakfast of scrapple and other Pennsylvania Dutch treats and enjoyed fellowship and musical entertainment with thoughts of spring.
Groundhog Day
'Hank' predicts early spring