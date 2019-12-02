HATBORO -- Hatboro Federal Savings presented a total of $222,222 in donations to nine local organizations that meet the criteria for Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). The EITC allows tax credits for eligible businesses that contribute to a scholarship, educational improvement or pre-kindergarten scholarship organization.
Recipients of EITC donations included: Bucks County Community College Foundation; Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Bucks County; Upper Moreland Education Association; The Foundation for Lower Moreland Schools; Hatboro-Horsham Educational Foundation; CB Cares Educational Foundation; Union Library Company of Hatboro; Centennial Education Foundation; and College Settlement of Philadelphia.
Linda Roehner, CEO, Hatboro Federal Savings, said she takes pride in the bank’s long and proud history of supporting the communities it serves. “Each year, Hatboro Federal supports numerous educational foundations and organizations that benefit children of all ages in the communities we serve,” she said.
Roehner added, “It gives us great pleasure to support the Hatboro Horsham, Lower Moreland, Upper Moreland Education Association, Centennial Educational Foundation and CB Cares Educational Foundation, whose missions are to enrich and enhance educational opportunities for students through special classroom programs, creative outreach programs, state-of-the-art instructional techniques and more. At Hatboro Federal, we consider educating children to be a top priority. The more we can support programs that enrich their educational experiences, the better."
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County is a local organization that provides programs that help area youth learn, grow and prepare for their future in a positive manner. College Settlement offers overnight and day camp programs for children with financial disadvantages, many of whom live in difficult situations and face challenging problems in their daily lives. The Union Library of Hatboro is the second oldest library in Pennsylvania, serving the community since 1755. They will use their donation to provide resources for their children’s programs. Bucks County Community College Foundation provides much-needed support to students in areas of critical importance, including financial aid, innovative classroom technology, alumni programming and mentoring, and other student-focused events designed to further enhance their learning experiences.