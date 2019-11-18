JENKINTOWN -- Small Business Saturday occurs Nov. 30 with the transformation of Jenkintown's storefront windows, taking shoppers on an enchanting journey through the Holiday Story Walk.
This year's Holiday Story has been written by students from the Jenkintown High School Literary Magazine, "The Lit Mag."
Our story will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at Compliments Accessories, 203 Leedom St., and continue throughout the Jenkintown Business District from there.
On this same day, many of the participating stores celebrate customer appreciation day and are offering special discounts, free services, giveaways, and light refreshments. Two stores are collecting non-perishable food items for Jenkintown’s Loaves & Fishes Food Cupboard -- Olive Lucy and Edge Dance Company.
The story will remain in the windows throughout the holiday season. Please look for the Book Box to leave comments/donations for The Lit Mag Members and the Jenkintown HS English Dept.
Stores in reading order on the Jenkintown Holiday Story Walk are Compliments Accessories, Olive Lucy, Velvet Sky Bakery, David Arnold Hair Salon, The Sewing Room, 705 WEST Printshop + Gallery, The Philly Lawyers, Second Chances Shoppe, Fit For Life Jenkintown, West Ave Grille, Finlia Hair Salon, Le Bella Donna, Kazoodles Doggy Daycare, Edelman’s Coins, Hiway Theater, Jenkintown Electric, Berta Sawyer, Rosnov Jewelers, Angelo Hair Design, Edge Dance Company, Beauty Image Salon & Spa, Warhammer, The Dress Closet, My Jewel Shop, Styles of Elegance Framers Workroom, Jenkintown Dance Arts, Hair By Kinei, 7th Dimension Games, June Hines Pilates, Beifeld Jewelers, The Little Gym of Abington.