JENKINTOWN -- Jenkintown Middle/High School is pleased to announce it has received a $3,995 STEM grant from the Toshiba America Foundation (TAF). These funds will support the STEAM Explorer, Designing and Building Prototypes Project.
This is a collaborative project involving the 7th-grade science classes and the 8th grade STEAM Explorer Course to design and build a glider or drone using a Glowforge 3D laser cutter. They will print the prototype, test it, and redesign it to improve it. The prototype will then be used to gather experimental data regarding speed and flight in those classes.
Toshiba America Foundation’s grants fund projects designed by individual classroom teachers. This “direct-to-teacher” approach brings immediate results. Teachers are able to change the way they teach Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects because the grant supports equipment for hands-on experiments and inquiry-based approaches to the curriculum. At TAF, we believe that STEM is a lot more fun than just reading a textbook. TAF grants provide teachers with the tools they need to be more effective educators. The grants make the classroom a more exciting place for both teachers and students.
Founded in 1990 with support from Toshiba Corporation and the Toshiba America Group Companies, Toshiba America Foundation (TAF) is a non-profit grant-making organization dedicated to helping classroom teachers make STEM learning fun and successful for K to 12 students in U.S. schools. TAF grants support public and nonprofit private schools throughout the United States. For more information, please visit: www.toshiba.com/taf.