Lutheran Community at Telford is expanding its campus. At the Oct. 7 Telford Borough Council meeting, Nathan Fox, the attorney for the Lutheran Community, addressed council members about the $45 million project.
The expansion, which is part of a master plan, which began its inception in 2008, includes 66 cottages, a fourteen unit, two-story apartment building, and clubhouse for residents. Fox explained that there will be an expansion of the existing walking trail with benches, trash cans, dog waste stations and lighting. The planning for this stage of the project began in 2016.
“The walking trail around the property will tie into the existing trail, and serve as a trailhead,” said borough Manager Mark Fournier. “It will be a nice passive recreation area for our community.”
The expansion will extend Crestview Avenue, which is currently a cul de sac and East Broad Street.
According to Dan McKeen, President and CEO of the Lutheran Community, the project will be broken into two phases. Phase one, with the two-bedroom, two bathroom cottages will begin next year, with half of the cottages expected to be completed by the end of 2021. The second phase, with the remaining cottages, apartment building and clubhouse expected to be completed by 2023.
He explained that the Lutheran Community is not like a typical developer because they own and manage the property. The Lutheran Community will be responsible for snow removal and maintenance on the roads.
“In 1962 we opened our doors to 35 residents,” he said. “Now, we have about 550 residents.”
At Monday night’s meeting, Steve Fahem was sworn in as an additional part time police officer. Fahem, a native of Algeria, also works part time for the Conshochocken Police Department.
In other business, a resident complained about the property at 18 Church Road.
“It’s abandoned for five years,” she said. “It smells, it’s deplorable, and devaluing property values.”
Building Inspector Jesse Hill said there’s a process in dealing with the property. First the property, which is owned by PHH Mortgage in Mount Laurel, N.J., was issued a violation, then a citation.
“We don’t do liens here,” he said. “When it’s a moving target, it’s difficult. The next step is to go to the judge. When they come into compliance, the clock starts again.”
Pam Baker, and executive board member of Souderton Telford Main Streets gave an update on the organization. She explained that the Souderton BID, and the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce are coming together with Main Streets to partner with new businesses or businesses celebrating their anniversaries for ribbon cutting ceremonies.
“We want to create a unified front for businesses. When I talked to businesses about the ribbon cuttings, they were overjoyed.”
She also said that the Souderton Art Jam was extremely successful, with about 5,000 people attending. The Oktoberfest, which was held on Oct. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at J.S. Stover Beverage, was expected to attract double the amount of vendors from last year.
“This is the place to live, work and play,” she said.
Additionally, the last Telford Night Market will be held on Oct. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.