Man accused of sexual assault

ABINGTON — Pasquale Neri, 60, of the 200 block of Mermaid Lane, Philadelphia, a patient at a healthcare and rehabilitation center in Abington, was arrested Nov. 29 for an alleged sexual assault, after staff contacted police, police said.
Neri was arraigned before District Judge John Kessler, who set bail at $100,000 cash, and taken to Montgomery County Prison, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.
Anyone with information regarding investigations involving Neri is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Nisbet at snisbet@abington.org or call 267-536-1111. Anonymous tips may be left on the police department website.