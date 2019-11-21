A game of whisper down the lane that went “extremely sideways” is to blame for online threats at two Centennial School District middle schools, according to officials, who called the intimidations not credible.
The online rumors about Log College and Eugene Klinger middle schools were made the evening of Monday, Nov. 18, according to Centennial School District Superintendent David Baugh, who said Upper Southampton Township police immediately investigated the rumors and found them to be “not credible threats.”
“This is a case of really bad judgment starting as a game of whisper down the lane that went extremely sideways,” he said in a letter to parents at the two schools. “While we are not certain of the extent of the consequences, we will be addressing the youngsters involved.”
Klinger is at 1415 Second Street Pike, Southampton, and Log College at 700 Norristown Rd., Warminster.