The North Wales Area Library young patrons practiced their reading Wednesday by Reading-to-a-Horse. A horse and miniature horse listened without criticism as children read a favorite story to them. A horse handler from Sebastian Riding Associates Inc, in Collegeville, accompanied the horses during the event, which was sponsored by VCA Gwynedd Animal Hospital.
More than 160 children participated in the summer reading programs at the library this summer. Young readers have been reading to librarians, dogs and now a horse to increase reading comprehension, vocabulary and develop personal confidence, according to a library press release.