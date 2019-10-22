Harleysville Bicyclists on Oktoberfest trek Oktoberfest Ride Blueprint Brewing is starting and ending point for fall ride 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 6 2019 Oktoberfest Ride begin and end at Blueprint Brewing, Harleysville, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Debby High for MediaNews Group Brian Ignatin of Kermesse Sport with friends and bikers at 2019 Oktoberfest Ride at Blueprint Brewing. Debby High for MediaNews Group Mark Yanagisawa at the start of the 2019 Oktoberfest Ride. Debby High for MediaNews Group Bikers gather for the 2019 Oktoberfest Ride on Sunday. Debby High for MediaNews Group Ryan Schumacher of Philadelphia at the start of the 2019 Oktoberfest Ride at Blueprint Brewing. Debby High for MediaNews Group Bikers enjoy the 2019 Oktoberfest Ride. Debby High for MediaNews Group Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Blueprint Brewing was the starting and ending point for bicyclists in the Oktoberfest ride Sunday in Harleysville. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles2 men dead after shooting in West Rockhill campgroundTwo candidate teams vying for Pennridge School Board seatsPennridge area police reports for week of Oct. 20'Boiling hot coffee' assault at Montco jail lands inmate in state prisonMontco restaurant owner to serve prison for molesting underage boyHilltown Police seeking help identifying men in two separate incidentsLetter to editor: Here's what happened to trees at St. Mary'sSolar Manufacturing moves to new locationWest Rockhill man sentenced for providing drugs in overdose deathWest Rockhill continuing appeal against pipeline compressor station Images Videos Upcoming Events Oct 23 Terror Behind the Walls Wed, Oct 23, 2019 Oct 23 Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards Wed, Oct 23, 2019 Oct 23 Family Four Pack at Linvilla Orchards Wed, Oct 23, 2019 Oct 23 Apple Blasters at Linvilla Orchards Wed, Oct 23, 2019 Oct 23 Fall Open House on Norwood-Fontbonne Academy Wed, Oct 23, 2019 Submit an Event See More Events