Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera visited Crooked Billet-Hallowell Learning Community for PA Preferred Day, a statewide initiative that features food grown, produced and/or manufactured in Pennsylvania. Kindergarten students welcomed Rivera’s arrival on Oct. 16 with hand-drawn pictures and sang him a song, and staff members gave him a tour of the building.
Rivera, along with Hatboro-Horsham’s Superintendent Curtis Griffin, and Co-Principals Steve Glaize and Kelli Sendel, served the kindergarten and first grade students PA Preferred lunches. The lunches consisted of a choice of a chicken drumstick or French bread pizza, vegetables and fruit, all with main ingredients sourced from Pennsylvania farms. Rivera then ate lunch and talked with the second graders.
Consumers who wish to have a positive impact for PA farms and the economy, should look for the PA Preferred logo on product packaging.