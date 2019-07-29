THREATS — Isaac Lewis, 46, of Horsham, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment following an incident that was reported on July 13, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A warrant was issued and he turned himself into police on July 23, police said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Lisa Gaier, Richland Township and he was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, police said.
HINDERING APPREHENSION — Erin Landis, 29, of Perkasie, was charged with hindering apprehension after having been questioned about a person with a warrant who was later found at her home, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
DUI — Daniel Baumher, 39, of the 1900 block of Rickert Road, Perkasie, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped at 1:11 a.m. June 24 for a traffic violation in the 400 block of School House Road, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
ASSAULT — Javier Ortiz-Garcia, 50, of the 900 block of Walnut Street, Reading, was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct after officers responded at 8:16 a.m. July 16 to a business in the 700 block of County Line Road for a reported assault, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Investigating officers found an employee had assaulted a co-worker during an argument, police said.
DUI — Rose Marie Derstine, 62, of the 400 block of School Lane, Telford, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped at 10:52 p.m. July 17 for failing to obey "Road Closed" signs posted due to flooded roadway on Route 113 near Bethlehem Pike, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE — David Gowen, 40, of the 200 block of Frontier Road, Dublin, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers responded at 12:17 p.m. July 19 to a business in the 100 block of East Main Street in Silverdale for a report of two unresponsive people in a vehicle, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Investigating officers woke the two and the driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, police said.
VEHICLE THEFT — Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Bethlehem Pike at 6:41 a.m. July 23 for a report of a vehicle theft, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Investigating officers met with the vehicle owner who said his blue 2008 Honda CRV had been stolen in the past five days, police said.